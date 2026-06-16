Jalen Hurts News Creates Major Uncertainty for Eagles

Over the last couple of years, the rumors and speculation about the future of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts have been very loud.

Even though Hurts has led the Eagles to quite a bit of success, including two Super Bowl runs and one win, the rumors have suggested that the team is open to a change. Hurts has never become an elite individual quarterback, which could lead to the team exploring its options.

Philadelphia is entering the 2026 NFL season once again as a top-tier contender in the NFC. Hurts will be a player worth watching very closely as the year moves on.

Should the Eagles underperform, there is a chance that they could consider a quarterback change.

Keeping that in mind, a new report has cast more uncertainty on Hurts’ future in Philadelphia. The report even suggested one potentially surprising replacement for him.

NFL Insider Thinks Eagles Could Still Move on from Jalen Hurts

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Howie Roseman won’t hesitate to move on from Hurts if he thinks the team can improve with another quarterback.

“The Eagles unquestionably are, and they are willing to do things perhaps some other regimes might view as overly aggressive or cutthroat to accomplish it,” La Canfora wrote.

“While Hurts has delivered repeatedly in some huge playoff spots, including a Super Bowl, the offense has also oscillated wildly in other years, and Hurts has been unwilling to make big-time throws and push the ball into traffic, which has compounded some locker room issues.”

He went on to suggest that Lamar Jackson could be a replacement option to watch. The team could also consider a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“It’s led to a strong sense around the league that, as difficult as it can be to find a calibre of quarterback who can win big in the postseason, the Eagles will be willing to do whatever is possible if need be. There is a chance that a two-time MVP like Lamar Jackson becomes available in trade, and the 2027 quarterback draft class is earning strong early reviews, too.”

What Has Jalen Hurts Accomplished With the Eagles?

Last season with the Eagles, Hurts completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 16 games. He also ran for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

Since being drafted by Philadelphia with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts has played good football. He has thrown for 17,891 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 45 interceptions while completing 64.4 percent of his passes in 93 games.

Most quarterbacks would be safe after putting up those numbers, winning a Super Bowl, and leading his team to a second Super Bowl. Hurts is in a different boat.

Only time will tell what happens between the Eagles and Hurts. Philadelphia has some tough decisions to make and all eyes will be on this one.