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Eagles Pegged to Repeat History Early in 2026 NFL Season

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Jalen Hurts
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Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport predicted quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will start hot in the 2026 NFL campaign.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been annual hot starters with quarterback Jalen Hurts behind center. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport sees that happening again during the 2026 campaign.

On Sunday, Davenport predicted how the beginning of the 2026 season will go for every NFL team. For the Eagles, Davenport projected a “hot” start because of the team’s early schedule.

“Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have to be relatively happy with how the early portion of the schedule shook out,” wrote Davenport. “Yes, the Eagles face a pair of stout opponents in Weeks 3 and 4 when they head to Soldier Field to take on the Bears and host the Rams.

“But if they can split that pair the Eagles should be looking at 3-1 given that they open at home against the Washington Commanders before traveling to Tennessee in Week 2.”

With that start, the Eagles would be 3-1 or better for the fourth time since 2022.

In three of the past four seasons, the Eagles have started the campaign 4-0.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Eagles Pegged to Repeat History Early in 2026 NFL Season

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