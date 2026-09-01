Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Gives One-Word Answer To Burning AJ Brown Question

The Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown relationship still has plenty of unanswered questions left for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

The star wide receiver, who now plays for the New England Patriots, told the NFL world that he simply grew apart from his quarterback after getting traded.

Hurts offered his side of the situation, confirming what everybody already knew.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Gives One-Word Answer On Burning AJ Brown Question

GQ’s Zach Baron asked Hurts for his take on the “growing apart” narrative.

The Eagles’ star quarterback had one answer: “Clearly.”

As for the why and what happened? That’s left for a later date.

While Hurts and Brown have now confirmed that they are far from a place where they used to be, both sides continue to state that they appreciated what they have been able to accomplish together.

As a duo, Hurts and Brown helped the Eagles win two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl in 2024. Brown was a multi-time All-Pro receiver with Hurts throwing him the ball, while the quarterback landed an All-Pro, Pro Bowl boost from having Brown as his No. 1 target.

“You can’t replace the greatness that we have achieved and the presence and the success that he’s had on the field, but we’ve got to go to work,” Hurts told GQ.

“It’s a game where we’ve all got to have a shared mission. We all got to be in pursuit of the collective. And it’s not something I can speak on from his behalf, but I can tell you my focus has always been to pursue the mission.”

Hurts And Brown Go Their Separate Ways

The saga is officially over. In 2026, there won’t be questions throughout the Eagles’ season about whether Brown and Hurts get along.

Brown received his requested trade to the New England Patriots. He will become Drake Maye’s gift or problem. As for Hurts, he’ll place more focus on DeVonta Smith, who moves into Brown’s No. 1 slot.

It wasn’t the ending that the Eagles wanted or expected, but it’s what they got.