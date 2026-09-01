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Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Gives One-Word Answer To Burning AJ Brown Question

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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles after Brown's touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown relationship still has plenty of unanswered questions left for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

The star wide receiver, who now plays for the New England Patriots, told the NFL world that he simply grew apart from his quarterback after getting traded.

Hurts offered his side of the situation, confirming what everybody already knew.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Gives One-Word Answer On Burning AJ Brown Question

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 15: Jalen Hurts #1 and A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

GQ’s Zach Baron asked Hurts for his take on the “growing apart” narrative.

The Eagles’ star quarterback had one answer: “Clearly.”

As for the why and what happened? That’s left for a later date.

While Hurts and Brown have now confirmed that they are far from a place where they used to be, both sides continue to state that they appreciated what they have been able to accomplish together.

As a duo, Hurts and Brown helped the Eagles win two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl in 2024. Brown was a multi-time All-Pro receiver with Hurts throwing him the ball, while the quarterback landed an All-Pro, Pro Bowl boost from having Brown as his No. 1 target.

“You can’t replace the greatness that we have achieved and the presence and the success that he’s had on the field, but we’ve got to go to work,” Hurts told GQ.

“It’s a game where we’ve all got to have a shared mission. We all got to be in pursuit of the collective. And it’s not something I can speak on from his behalf, but I can tell you my focus has always been to pursue the mission.”

Hurts And Brown Go Their Separate Ways

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 29: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles holds the George Halas Trophy with A.J. Brown #11 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31 to 7. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The saga is officially over. In 2026, there won’t be questions throughout the Eagles’ season about whether Brown and Hurts get along.

Brown received his requested trade to the New England Patriots. He will become Drake Maye’s gift or problem. As for Hurts, he’ll place more focus on DeVonta Smith, who moves into Brown’s No. 1 slot.

It wasn’t the ending that the Eagles wanted or expected, but it’s what they got.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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