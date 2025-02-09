Jalen Hurts’ Parents & Family: All About His Mom, Dad & Siblings

Jalen Hurts has a close family that includes his mom Pamela Hurts and dad Averion Hurts.

Jalen’s father was his coach, according to “Good Morning Football.”

According to People, Averion and Pamela Hurts raised Jalen Hurts “alongside his siblings in Channelview,” Texas, where he was both an honor roll student and star athlete. People described Hurts’ parents as “educators.”

According to People, Jalen has two siblings: brother Averion Hurts Jr. and sister Kynnedy Hurts. Averion Hurts Jr. is also a coach, People reported. Averion Hurts Jr. is active on Instagram.

According to People, Averion Jr.’s brother was also a football quarterback for a time but not professionally.

“I have a foundation kind of set for myself, but my parents did that for me,” Jalen told reporters in a pre-Super Bowl media appearance of his mother and father. “And I think being a coach’s kid, they created habits for me to see things a certain way, have the wisdom that I have, and I give all the credit to them.”

Hurts is not married, but he is engaged to girlfriend Bryonna Burrows, who he met in college, according to Essence.

Jalen Hurts’ Mom Pamela Hurts Says She Instilled Values of Faith in Her Son

Hurts’ mother believed he would do great things on the football field early on. She told Fox26 that a friend once delivered a prophecy to her about her son’s future.

“She prophesied to me at that moment, ‘Your oldest son is going to do great things… but Jalen is going to play professionally in the NFL’, and I always believed it,” Pamela Hurts told the television station.

Fox26 asked Pamela where Jalen Hurts got his strong faith. “I guess family upbringing and the values we instilled in him… he’s just like a sponge, always wanting to do the right thing,” Pamela Hurts told the television station.

Of the Super Bowl, she told Fox26, “It’s very fulfilling because it’s not a matter of him trying to prove people wrong; it’s him proving himself right.”

According to People, Pamela Hurts worked as a math special education teacher.

Jalen Hurts’ Dad Averion Hurts Described Watching His Son Succeed as a ‘Blessing’

NFL’s Good Morning Football reported that Averion Hurts is the head coach at Channelview’s high school and has taught Jalen football “his entire life.”

Averion Hurts told GMF that “it’s a blessing to watch a young man that developed a passion for a sport and really really worked hard at every level and every turn. It was just something he was obsessed with. It’s really remarkable to see the journey and be a part of it.”

Jalen’s dad called his son’s Super Bowl appearance “humbling as a parent, as a coach. But it’s a great opportunity for him and his teammates this week.” Averion Hurts said he helped his son figure out what was best for him in college football.

Averion Hurts said he’s not sure when his son will come back to Channelview High School, but he said he already had his watch party planned.

Averion Hurts said he recognizes that coaches are often mentors to kids who lack fathers.

He said his own son doesn’t have a “hard-luck story.” Instead, he said, “It’s just a story of a kid who fell in love with football . . . and he has a burning desire to be the best that he can be.”

According to People, Averion was also a “star athlete in college, having played football and track on a scholarship at Howard Payne University” and later taught in an “Adaptive Behavior Unit.”

“My dad trained me early, 5 years old, I had to help him in the process of cooking it,” Jalen told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2022. “I ended up learning how to do it myself. By the time I was in middle school, I was cooking it on my own for the family and different cookouts.”