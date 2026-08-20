Jalen Hurts Gives Patriots’ Drake Maye Ultimate Vote Of Confidence

After spending the past four NFL seasons throwing to AJ Brown as his No. 1 receiver, Jalen Hurts is moving on.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded their former All-Pro wide receiver back in June to the New England Patriots.

Now, Brown is slotted as Drake Maye’s No. 1 target.

Does Jalen Hurts Have Any Advice For Maye?

When Hurts caught up with media members following the first of two joint practices between the Eagles and the Patriots on August 19, the Eagles quarterback was asked whether he had advice for Maye, who is now throwing to Brown.

Hurts didn’t have much to say on that front, other than complimenting the Patriots’ passer.

“I think Drake has had a lot of success already. I don’t know what my advice would do,” Hurts admitted on Wednesday.

“I just think he needs to continue the progression that he’s on. He’s already accomplished so many great things in a short period of time, and I expect great things to come to him.”

Maye, 23, entered the NFL in 2024. He was a first-round pick (No. 3 overall) out of the University of North Carolina.

After just two seasons in the league, Maye has garnered plenty of praise as a passer. In 2024, his starting record was 3-9. He finished the year with 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

In year two, Maye led the Patriots to a 14-3 record, while throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. The Patriots went on a postseason run, which ended with them losing in the Super Bowl.

So far, the Maye-Brown connection seems to be doing well. While Hurts has had a ton of success with Brown over the years, Hurts seems confident that the former first-rounder will figure out how to get the best out of his former top target rather quickly.