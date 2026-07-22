Only Jalen Hurts Can Answer Burning Eagles Question

Entering the 2026 season, the Philadelphia Eagles are filled with many questions about quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense.

Hurts is set to have his seventh different play-caller in his NFL career, and it will be the fifth time working with a first-time play-caller as well. This time around, it’s Sean Mannion running the offense as the offensive coordinator after two seasons as an assistant for the Green Bay Packers.

Mannion is bringing in a completely different system similar to what his former boss, Matt LaFleur, runs in Green Bay: more pre-snap motions, RPOs, and attacking the middle of the field. LaFleur, Los Angeles Rams‘ Sean McVay, and San Francisco 49ers‘ Kyle Shanahan have proven that the system works, but now the Eagles need to see if it works for them.

Philadelphia Eagles Face Burning Question With Jalen Hurts & the Offense

In a recent Sports Illustrated article, writer Eva Geitheim asked two very important questions about the Eagles entering the 2026 season. One of them focuses on the offense and how Hurts and the rest of the team will perform in the new-look scheme.

“Few teams are making a greater schematic change than the Eagles this offseason, who are switching to a McVay-rooted scheme under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. The offense is now slated to feature more motion and plays from under-center—things Hurts reportedly refrained from in previous offenses. Mannion has praised Hurts for his adjustment and attitude toward the offense so far, but it will take until the season to see how it all comes together.”

Hurts took a lot of heat last season for his performance after not putting up the high statistical numbers that today’s NFL quarterback does. He only completed about 64% of his passes for over 3,200 yards and a career-high 25 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

The problem was that Hurts was too conservative with his passes and took the short hitch routes that former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was calling. Questions have arisen about Hurts’s ability to possess elite quarterback traits that separate guys like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen from the rest.

Can the Eagles’ Offense Soar to Familiar Heights in 2026?

Before last season, this Eagles offense was solid, finishing in the top 10 each season. A big reason for that was the running game, but Hurts wasn’t questioned as much for his skill set with the team winning.

Now Mannion is tasked with making sure this offense doesn’t finish in the bottom 15 in total offense, passing, rushing, and scoring again. He also has to do it without key pieces like wide receiver A.J. Brown and former offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

The Eagles do have some new pieces to the puzzle that should fit with what Mannion wants in his scheme. New additions like Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and rookies Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers should be game-changers in the passing game.

Hurts is used to learning a new offense since he does it every year. Despite a slow start at OTAs, Mannion and Hurts seem to be working well together so far, giving encouraging signs that this will work.