Jalen Hurts Reacted to Eagles’ Boneheaded $8 Million Mistake After Bears Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles are up against the wall after their 27-7 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Philly made plenty of mistakes in that game, including three turnovers and 10 penalties. The defense allowed 375 yards, while the offense couldn’t even reach 250 yards.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t have his best game in the loss. Hurts completed 16-0f-25 passes for 153 yards, one rushing touchdown, and one interception. It wasn’t all on him, though, since one of the turnovers didn’t even have him on the field, which had him feeling some kind of way.

Jalen Hurts’ Thoughts on Philadelphia Eagles Mistake in the Loss

During the second quarter, Hurts took a massive hit from Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson that resulted in Hurts being pulled to go through concussion protocol. During that time, Andy Dalton took over and threw an interception inside the five-yard line on third-and-goal.

After the game, Dalton went up to Hurts to apologize for the mistake. Hurts was asked about it during his press conference and just repeated the same six words three times.

“It’s a part of the game,” Hurts said via NFL Network. “It’s a part of the game. It’s a part of the game.”

Eagles’ Mistakes Cost Them A 3-0 Start on the 2026 Season

A lot will be said about this game for the Eagles, as it will be a long week. Questions will arise about the offense and defense after dropping duds on national television.

Hurts and company could not produce a single point in the second half. As for the Eagles’ defense, Bears third-string quarterback Case Keenum gashed them in the air. Chicago barely got over 110 yards rushing, but the majority of those yards came in the second half.

A lot of fingers will be pointing in every direction, including at that interception by Dalton. A combination of Dalton’s decision, Sean Mannion’s play call, and Nick Sirianni not calling a timeout to check on whether Hurts can play contributed to that.

This is the kind of game players watch the tape on for a few minutes and then move on from. That’s because the Eagles only have six days to prepare for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams’ 1-2 start is deceiving, as this team is still one of the NFL’s elite groups. Philly will have its hands full if it isn’t properly prepared.

Hurts and the Eagles will have to clean up their mistakes quickly in practice and get this season back on track after that game. Another loss like that, and things could quickly go off the rails.