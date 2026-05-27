Jalen Hurts’ Reaction to Eagles’ A.J. Brown Trade Question Turns Heads

The Philadelphia Eagles are beginning their preparations for the 2026 campaign, but questions continue to hover around the team regarding star wide receiver A.J. Brown. After months of trade rumors, the Eagles are expected to trade Brown once the calendar flips to June in a couple of days.

If that were to happen, one guy who would be impacted quite heavily is quarterback Jalen Hurts. While Philadelphia has added a handful of wide receivers this offseason, Brown is Hurts’ top option in the passing game, and fans were quick to note his eye-catching reaction when asked about a potential trade involving the three-time All-Pro pass catcher.

Jalen Hurts Sidesteps A.J. Brown Question

There was quite a bit of drama surrounding Brown throughout the 2025 campaign. While he put together another strong year (78 REC, 1,003 YDS, 7 TD), he went through long stretches of action where he was uninvolved in the offense. Whether it was the team’s desire to lean on its rushing attack or Hurts’ desire to spread the ball around in the air, it was a somewhat disappointing year for Brown when all was said and done.

This isn’t the first time that Brown has been vocal about his involvement in the Eagles’ offense, but if he’s going to get traded, it feels like this is the offseason where it will happen. Not only has Philly’s front office openly listened to offers for Brown, but it also used a first-round draft pick on Makai Lemon, which only came after the team traded for Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers and signed Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency.

With June drawing near, we will likely find out what the future holds for Brown very soon. Everybody knows that this is the elephant in the room for the Eagles right now, even Hurts. That’s why, when he was directly asked about the trade rumors surrounding Brown, his immediate response turned heads.

“I picked the right question to sip on,” Hurts simply said in reply, referencing the fact that he opted to take a sip of water right as this was thrown his way.

All Eyes Are on the Eagles and A.J. Brown as Trade Rumors Heat Up

The Eagles have held onto Brown for this long for salary cap reasons, as they will save around $20 million if they trade the talented wideout after June 1. Of course, the team could still hold onto him, but the expectation for quite some time now is that he will get dealt to the New England Patriots once June arrives.

If Philly trades Brown, it is as well-stocked as ever to ensure that it won’t be hurting too badly in the wake of his departure. In addition to all the guys listed above, DeVonta Smith is still in town, and he appears capable of being the team’s No. 1 wide receiver if Brown is no longer around. Regardless of whatever happens, though, it is clear that everyone, even Hurts, is paying attention to Brown’s ongoing trade saga.