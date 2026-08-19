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Jalen Hurts’ Reputation Gets Boost From Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel

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Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

At last, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to get multiple chances to practice against another team.

Just days after their first preseason action, the Eagles are on the road to participate in joint practices with the New England Patriots, fresh off their Super Bowl run.

Ahead of the first session, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media from both sides and explained his club’s decision to practice against the Eagles this summer. The answer might surprise a lot of people because the quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was singled out.

Jalen Hurts’ Reputation Gets Boost From Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts a pass before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“Mike Vrabel says they wanted to practice against the Eagles because the Eagles are a great team that are well coached with an excellent quarterback,” 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks reported on Wednesday, August 19.

Hurts is a household name in the NFL, but he’s not always discussed in a positive light.

Really, since getting drafted, Hurts has struggled to earn respect as an MVP-caliber quarterback. Yet, his resume backs him as a successful signal-caller in the league.

It seems that Vrabel is one to recognize the positve in Hurts’ game.

Jalen Hurts’ NFL Career Cannot Be Overlooked

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In 2020, Hurts was a second-round selection for the Eagles out of Oklahoma. He famously played at Alabama as well, where he was the SEC Freshman of the Year and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Since landing with the Eagles, Hurts became a starter deep into his rookie season. Since then, he’s been the Eagles’ franchise quarterback.

Hurts has three Pro Bowls, one All-Pro nod, and a Super Bowl MVP on his resume. The Eagles have been to the playoffs five seasons in a row and have won the NFC Championship twice.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Jalen Hurts’ Reputation Gets Boost From Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel

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