Jalen Hurts Reveals Why He Looked So Sad During Super Bowl 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts has explained why he looked so sad during Super Bowl 2025.

Hurts’ somber appearance was captured in a sidelines video posted by the NFL to X. “The loss in Super Bowl LVII will always be motivation for Jalen 😤” the NFL captioned the video.

Eagles’ tight end Grant Calcaterra, told Hurts in the video, “You can crack a smile, too.” Hurts explained his demeanor.

“I can’t lie to you, bro. The last one changed my soul man,” Hurts said. “This ain’t ever over until the fat lady sings.”

Hurts’ sad look came while the Eagles were demolishing the Kansas City Chiefs in scoring. They ultimately won the game – by a lot. However, fans appreciated his humble demeanor.

Fans Praised Jalen Hurts For His Determination & Focus

The NFL’s comment thread filled up with fans praising Hurts for taking the game seriously and never giving up on focus even as the Eagles pulled ahead.

“Super Bowl LVII’s loss fuels Jalen’s fire! 🔥 A setback turned into relentless motivation, driving him to rise stronger and chase greatness. The journey continues, and the best is yet to come!” wrote one.

“We’ve seen Brady come back from a deficit and Philadelphia was on a cycle of losing in the playoffs. I’m with Jalen on waiting till the game is officially over since nothing is guaranteed,” another fan wrote.

“That’s my QB! He stayed focus and kept it grinding. Jalen mentioned on tv the other night that he STILL has that SB57 background loss on his phone. He’s still hungry for more!” wrote a fan.

“He is always humble unlike chiefs who expects to win every SB always over confident see what happens when you’re a humbled human being and not spoiled cry baby like some of these players,” another person wrote.

“Thank goodness he won his, much deserved, I think what we’ll see out of Hurts from here on out is an absolute complete player for the retail his career, congrats, SMILE!! #Eagles,” wrote another person.

Jalen Hurts Has Shared Before How the Super Bowl 2023 Loss Stayed With Him

Hurts was referring to the Eagles loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl, 38 to 35. He’s made it clear in the past that the Super Bowl loss stayed with him for some time.

According to Fox News, after that loss, Hurts “revealed that the wallpaper on his phone was a picture of him walking off the field disappointed as red and yellow confetti fell to the field.”

According to Fox, Hurts also revealed during the pregame show on Fox before the 2025 Super Bowl that he “kept that image as his phone wallpaper in the two years since the loss.”

He wasn’t planning on changing the wallpaper, either.

“I guess people anticipate me to change it,” he told Jimmy Fallon on February 11, according to Fox. “It’s just a wallpaper. It’s a humble reminder for me. It’s gonna remain. There’s no urgency to change it.”