Jalen Hurts Delivers Clear Message on Working in Sean Mannion’s Offense

For the fourth consecutive season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is learning a new offense.

That’s generally not a good thing for an NFL signal caller. But Hurts indicated to reporters this week his transition to Sean Mannion’s offense is off to a good start at offseason workouts.

“It’s been a really good process so far,” Hurts said of working with Mannion. “He’s come in and he’s very clear, given good direction. You can definitely see the vision. Been able to answer all of my questions. Very instructive, very helpful. So it’s been a very enjoyable journey so far.

“I got a lot of good trust in where we are right now to be hopeful of what’s to come.”

Mannion is replacing fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who lasted just one season in the role. Last offseason, Patullo fill the Eagles offensive coordinator void for Kellen Moore, who departed to become New Orleans Saints head coach.

In 2025, Mannion was the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach.