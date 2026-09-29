Jalen Hurts Delivered Blunt Self-Assessment in Eagles’ Disastrous MNF Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles would like to forget their Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears ever happened after falling 27-7.

It was an awful night for everyone on the Philly sidelines, with the offense producing 248 yards and scoring zero points in the second half. Adding 10 penalties and three turnovers certainly didn’t help either.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts drew a lot of attention after completing 16-of-25 passes for 153 yards, one rushing touchdown, and one interception. That is not the kind of performance that Hurts is going to like from himself.

Jalen Hurts’ Comments on Philadelphia Eagles & His Performance

After the loss, Hurts spoke with reporters about the game. He was straightforward about how he and the team overall played.

“Today we were not good enough, and I was not good enough,” Hurts said via NBC’s Dave Zangaro.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-1, and they are holding onto their lead in the NFC East. They are currently tied with the New York Giants for first in the division.

Eagles Need to Move Forward on Short Week

The Eagles don’t have much time to dwell on the loss. They are on a short week and need to prepare for the Los Angeles Rams coming into town. Despite being 1-2, the Rams are still one of the NFL’s top teams.

This week will be about the Eagles cleaning up the mistakes they made in the game. They need to eliminate defensive penalties and find a way to keep the offense playing consistently well.

Hurts wasn’t at his best, but plenty went wrong around him. Philly’s coaching staff is facing a ton of heat for the way they prepared for the game and let the Bears have their way.

Even the defense, which is usually a reliable unit that can carry the team, had its own problems throughout the night. They missed too many tackles and couldn’t generate the sacks they needed against third-string quarterback Case Keenum, who isn’t known for moving around in the pocket well.

With the Rams next on the calendar, the Eagles can’t afford to do that again. Los Angeles may not have Myles Garrett, but plenty of other talent can still step up and make them elite.

Hurts will have to be one of those Eagles who step up and carry this team on his back. The running game is inconsistent, and the defense is giving up a lot of yards, so it falls on him. If he can do what he does best with running and throwing the deep ball, the Eagles can survive this bump on the road and get back to winning.