Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Draws Strong Message From Chiefs Star Amid Blood Clot Situation

The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in an odd spot heading into Week 7. On one hand, they are obviously trying to find a way to win more football games, but they are also remaining quite focused on star quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ health and well-being after he was recently diagnosed with blood clots.

To say Hurts’ situation is scary would be an understatement, and while he’s expected to make a full recovery, he is going to miss the rest of the regular season. Hurts isn’t the only player in the NFL who has dealt with blood clots, with one guy being Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III. However, when details about the circumstances of Hurts’ blood clots were shared, Walker’s reaction immediately caught the attention of fans everywhere.

Kenneth Walker III Reacts to Jalen Hurts Blood Clot News

#Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker, who dealt with a pulmonary embolism with blood clots in both lungs in high school, was asked about Jalen Hurts today:"He went on the flight, huh? And everything? Yeah, that's crazy. Just stay positive." https://t.co/EVLWujvG3b pic.twitter.com/AMnyuZdhyu— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 23, 2026

Ahead of the Eagles’ Week 5 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Hurts was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in his calf. Philly’s medical staff determined that Hurts was healthy enough to play against Jacksonville, but he was told not to go to sleep the night before the game, resulting in him being awake for 36 straight hours before taking the field.

The fact that Hurts played (and still put together a decent enough outing) is shocking. The team’s worst fears were confirmed, though, when it was revealed that the blood clots had spread to Hurts lungs, resulting in him getting shut down for the season. In the wake of this development, the Eagles were heavily criticized for their handling of Hurts and his health.

Walker, who is enjoying a standout debut season with the Chiefs, is quite familiar with what Hurts is going through, as he dealt with a pulmonary embolism with blood clots in both of his lungs during his time in high school. When recollecting the details of Hurts situation, Walker couldn’t contain his shock when reacting to how Philadelphia handled things.

“He went on the flight, huh? And everything? Yeah, that’s crazy,” Walker said when speaking to reporters before sharing a message for Hurts. “Just stay positive. Do all the things necessary that you need to do to get your body back right. I’ll be praying for him, because that’s not something we should take lightly.”

Eagles Hoping for the Best When it Comes to Jalen Hurts’ Health

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, the Eagles did what they felt was best with Hurts, even if it ended up proving to be quite foolish in the grand scheme of things. Blood clots can become very dangerous, very quickly, and if there’s anyone who knows that, it’s Walker. That’s likely why he appeared to be stunned by how the team managed Hurts’ health, as having him play in Week 5 was very dangerous.

Thankfully, Hurts got through the game unscathed, and now, he’s working on making a full recovery after being placed on blood thinners. On the field, Philly is still looking for ways to get by without Hurts on the field, and it will be aiming to snap a four-game losing streak when it squares off against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7.