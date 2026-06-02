The pressure on Jalen Hurts will be turned up in 2026. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback lost his No. 1 target in AJ Brown on Monday, and he’s already considered a loser in the situation.

As NFL.com states the obvious in its winners and losers analysis of the AJ Brown trade to the Patriots, Hurts is now expected to maintain his level of success in the NFL without the dynamic wideout for the first time since 2021.

Philadelphia Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Tabbed Loser Of AJ Brown Trade

“Hurts’ rise to stardom coincided with the arrival of Brown in 2022, prompting Philadelphia’s surge and cementing the club’s future at the game’s most important position,” Michael Baca of NFL.com wrote on Monday, June 1.

While Baca continued to state that he believes Hurts could mak the proper adjustments without Brown to maintain his winning ways, being one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the game, the feeling of doubt is simply too strong to ignore.

“I can’t help but picture moments where the absence of a hulking wideout will loom large this season,” he explained.

The Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown Connection

When AJ Brown arrived in Philadelphia in 2022, Jalen Hurts had his first Pro Bowl season and came second in MVP voting.

The star quarterback threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Brown caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns that year. He was an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Brown didn’t have a single season under 1,000 yards with the Eagles. While Hurts had other weapons to utilize over time, including key names such as DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and eventually, the running back Saquon Barkley, Brown was clear-cut WR1 during his entire Eagles tenure.

Now, it’s time for Hurts’ life after Brown.

Are The Eagles Equipped To Survive And Thrive Without AJ Brown?

Only time will truly tell. On paper, Hurts is clearly losing a lot, but there’s no telling what Brown could’ve brought to the table in 2026.

For starters, Brown was accused of looking like he lost a step last year. The lack of burst stood out on film, and his numbers regressed.

In 15 games, Brown posted the second-lowest receiving yards of his career with 1,003 yards. While the offensive system under Kevin Patullo was an issue for Brown, Hurts, and the offense in general, the regression was obvious.

Beyond the numbers, it’s unclear if Brown could’ve gone through another season feeling as frustrated as he was in 2025. It’s clear that something was off for the wideout. His exit could end up being addition by subtraction in the long haul.

Either way, Hurts will have to prove his doubters wrong once again, and his tweaked receiving core, headlined by DeVonta Smith, will be there to help.