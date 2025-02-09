Jalen Hurts & Girlfriend Bry Burrows: She Will Soon Be His Wife

Jalen Hurts doesn’t have a wife and isn’t married, but he’s taken by girlfriend Bry Burrows, and a wedding should be on the horizon soon.

“I’m not married or anything like that,” he told Essence Magazine in 2023. “But I am spoken for.”

In September 2024, the couple confirmed to Essence that they were officially engaged.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback upped the ante right before the Super Bowl, telling reporters of his now-fiancee Burrows, “To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support, thank you for the love, and thank you for being the rock that I can lean on,” according to a TikTok video posted by Yahoo Sports.

According to People, Hurts’ fiancee’s full name is Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows. Photos on Getty Images show them together at the “Evolution of the Black Quarterback” premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024, in New York City.

Here’s what you need to know about Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

Jalen Hurts Proposed to Girlfriend Bry Burrows With a Violinist & Candles Present, a Report Says

In September 2024, Philadelphia radio announcer Patty Jackson wrote on Instagram, “Earlier this Summer with @jalenhurts and his bride to be Bryonna Rivera Burrows …It’s official! They are engaged! Congrats Jalen and Bryonna! #TheUltimateTouchdown.”

That news ricocheted around the country from the Essence exclusive, which also included details of the proposal. Essence reported that Hurts’ proposal to his girlfriend included “a violinist, candles, and red roses strewn about,” with the ocean as a backdrop.

Hurts’ girlfriend “works as an IT professional and is a woman of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.,” according to Essence. Essence noted that the pair started dating when they both attended the University of Alabama, where he was quarterback and a member of a fraternity.

Jalen Hurts Says He ‘Knew a Long Time Ago’ That Future Wife Bryonna Burrows Was the One

Hurts told Essence that he had known for some time that Burrows was the woman he wanted to marry.

“I knew a long time ago,” Hurts told Essence of his girlfriend. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Burrows and Hurts were “first linked in January 2023,” People Magazine reported, when Burrows joined Hurts on the field after his team’s NFC Championship victory. According to People, she also “cheered him on at the Eagles’ opening game against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil in September 2024.”

Hurts has kept his girlfriend off his Instagram page.

According to a now-deleted LinkedIn page reviewed by People, Burrows “graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science. She then received her MBA at Alabama’s Manderson School of Business.” After graduation, she was hired as a “senior client experience consultant in Dallas,” according to People, which added that she was appointed to the position of “artificial intelligence partner.”

In 2017, the University of Alabama gave Burrows a shout-out on X. “No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless,” the university’s post reads.