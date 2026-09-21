Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion Signs With Detroit Lions: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are enjoying their 2-0 record after beating the Tennessee Titans, and they are seeing their former players sign with other teams.

One of those teams is the Detroit Lions, which is adding a former Eagle to its practice squad. ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said the Lions will sign veteran safety Jalen Mills.

Mills played for the Lions and Houston Texans last season, appearing in 7 games and racking up 10 tackles and 1 pass deflection. He is replacing former Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox, who was ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

Former Philadelphia Eagles DB Jalen Mills is Back in the NFL

The Eagles drafted Mills in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he quickly became a success story. His breakout season came during the 2017 Super Bowl title run, when he grabbed three interceptions and had 14 pass deflections in 15 starts.

He would go on to play for the Eagles for five seasons before becoming a free agent during the 2021 offseason, when Philly hired Nick Sirianni as head coach. Mills spent the next three seasons with the New England Patriots, then one year with the New York Jets before hopping around last year.

In his career, Mills played in 122 games, starting in 92 of them. He racked up 460 tackles, 60 pass deflections, 10 tackles for loss, 8 interceptions, 7 quarterback hits, 3 forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pick-six.

Eagles Shift Their Focus to Week 3 After Titans Win

While the Eagles would have loved to blow out the Titans, they were lucky to escape Nashville with the win. They now sit at 2-0 and lead the NFC East.

Philly has put itself in a good position to go on a run, but it has a tough matchup ahead. The Eagles are facing the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

It’s going to be an interesting game, with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams hurt, and his status for the game is up in the air. The Eagles may be leaning toward a game plan that starts Tyson Bagent instead of Williams.

Even with the Eagles feeling confident going into the game, they still have some questions about the roster. The offensive line struggled after Landon Dickerson’s injury, and the safety position had a rough day.

If the Eagles want to beat the Bears, they will need to step up defensively and find some consistency on offense. Chicago will be a good test for Philly to see where they stand against some of the league’s top teams. Many in the NFL are questioning the Eagles at the moment, but they have proven to be winners over the years, so they should be ready to play against the Bears.