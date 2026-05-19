Eagles Have NFL’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ in Record-Setting Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles went out and got a proven edge rusher in a trade for Minnesota Vikings star Jonathan Greenard this offseason, and dropped a 4-year, $98 million contract extension on him right after the deal went through.

The irony in Greenard’s contract might be that the Eagles already had an edge rusher better than Greenard on the roster in 6-foot-4, 252-pound former 3rd-round pick Jalyx Hunt.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Hunt the NFL’s “Best Kept Secret” in 2026 after he became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in 2025.

Add to the equation that Hunt already has a Super Bowl ring won as a rookie in 2024, and we might have a star in the making.

“Among a Philadelphia Eagles defensive front that featured Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Nolan Smith, Josh Uche and Brandon Graham, another name led the team in sacks and total pressures,” Sobleski wrote. “Jalyx Hunt certainly found his footing during his second season after being a third-round pick from Houston Christian. He won’t be handed anything, though. Hunt opened last season as a starter before moving toward a more rotational role. But that’s where he can continue to excel … Hunt can continue in his development, while providing a potent option working off the edge.”

Eagles Loaded Up at Edge Rusher in Offseason

The Eagles didn’t show much faith in last season’s returning edge rushers in Hunt and Nolan Smith by trading for Greenard and signing free agents Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a former 1st-round pick.

The Eagles weren’t done there — they used their final pick in the 2026 NFL draft on 6-foot-2, 244-pound edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby, who led New Mexico with 9.0 sacks in 2025 and had 19.0 sacks over the last 2 seasons at Idaho and New Mexico.

“Outside of Jordan Davis, Jalyx Hunt was easily the most improved Eagle from 2024 to last season,” Fly Eagles Fly Bets wrote on its official X account. “He became the only player in the Eagles’ 93-year history to lead the team in both sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in the same season. Going from a 3rd round pick out of a small school to leading the team in two major defensive categories is a feat that isn’t talked about nearly enough.”

Jalyx Hunt Likely Headed Toward Major Payday

In recent years, the Eagles have seemed hesitant to pay their in-house pass rushers. They seem content to let them go elsewhere while giving that money to players who didn’t come up through their ranks.

Before Greenard, in 2024, the Eagles paid free-agent edge rusher Bryce Huff a 3-year, $51 million contract and let veteran Josh Sweat play on a 1-year, $10 million contract.

Sweat led the Eagles with 8.0 sacks in the regular season and was just as dominant on the way to winning the Super Bowl, then left for a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Hunt had 1.5 sacks, wasn’t on the active roster for the playoffs, and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers after the season.

Another dominant pass rusher, defensive end Milton Williams, left for a 3-year, $100 million contract with the Patriots.

With another big season, Hunt could be setting himself up for a deal similar to Greenard or even Phillips, who signed a record-setting 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers in March.