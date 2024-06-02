Eagles May Have Logical Trade Partner for James Bradberry

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry has been the subject of both trade and cut rumors this season.

The veteran defensive back had a down season in 2023 and that, coupled with his hefty paycheck have made Bradberry a player Philadelphia likely wants to unload.

The Eagles would surely rather trade him and get something in return than just let him walk, though. A second-team All-Pro his first season with the Eagles, Philly inked Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million extension last offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder had an interesting suggestion about which team could be in the market for a veteran corner with the resumé Bradberry has: the Indianapolis Colts.

“The Colts could use a veteran starting option at cornerback. While James Bradberry is coming off a down year, he was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and fits the profile that (Colts general manager Chris) Ballard and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley covet at the position,” Holder wrote on May 30.

Colts Could Be 1 of Few Trade Options for Eagles CB James Bradberry

While he had a down year in 2023, Bradberry, 30, is still a solid veteran to have in the DBs room.

“Adding the soon-to-be 31-year-old would give the Colts another starting option at cornerback and a good mentor for their young position group at the least,” Holder noted.

Kenny Moore, JuJu Brents and Dallis Flowers highlight the top corners currently on the Colts’ roster. Moore, 28, has 89 starts over his seven years in the league, but Flowers and Brents have just 13 starts between them. Considering that, Indianapolis could use more experience at CB.

Holder also broke down Bradberry’s contract situation and how it may be doable for both the Eagles and Colts:

The Eagles would get only about $1.2 million in cap space this season with a post-June 1 trade, but they’d get $4.7 million of relief in 2025 and just under $18 million in 2026, which is the first void year of Bradberry’s contract. So, they would have more financial flexibility in the future while adding assets for a player who likely won’t have a big role on the team this fall. With more than $26 million of available cap space, Indianapolis could easily absorb Bradberry’s $4.3 million cap hit.

Eagles Would Likely Unload Bradberry ‘For a Ham Sandwich’

Beginning Tomorrow 6/2 the #Eagles can get rid of James Bradberry and can spread the dead $ out. Ways: (effective for 2024 Cap)

Cut- $4.3 Mil Dead Cap | $0 Cap Savings

Trade- $ 3.1 Mil Dead | $1.2 Mil Cap Saved More savings in 25 & 26 What will happen? #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EvfRmoCIRN — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) June 1, 2024

“The one Eagles player who would make sense in a trade is James Bradberry, should the Eagles find a team interested in him,” Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice wrote on June 1.

“Trading Bradberry instead of releasing him would save them a little over $1 million in guaranteed salary. By waiting until after June 1 to trade him, they would also be able to dump a portion of his dead money hit in 2025, but we’ll get into more of those details if a deal goes down. The Eagles would likely be happy to trade him for a ham sandwich if they could.”

Bradberry has been durable — he hasn’t missed more than two games in any of the last six seasons — and it’s premature to suggest he’s washed up.

During his stellar 2022 campaign with Philadelphia, Bradberry started 17 games and amassed 17 pass breakups, three interceptions, two tackles-for-loss and a defensive touchdown.

Per PFF, opposing quarterbacks had a 54.2 passer rating when throwing his way that year. He allowed 10.7 yards per catch and two touchdowns in coverage, and his 46.0 catch percentage was the lowest of his career.

In 16 starts with the Eagles last season, Bradberry’s numbers dipped. He finished with 13 pass breakups and an interception and opposing QBs had an 108.6 passer rating when looking his way. He finished with a 58.9 reception percentage, allowing nine receiving touchdowns and 12.3 yards per reception.

Still, he’s a solid vet and the Colts make sense as a possible trade destination. It likely wouldn’t take much to add Bradberry via trade, either. Philadelphia would likely take a future Day 3 pick for the veteran DB. Will any teams be interested in adding him? That remains to be seen, but Philly would surely answer any and all calls.