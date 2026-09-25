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Ex-Eagles Star Jason Kelce Gives Bold Jalen Hurts Take Before Bears Game

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Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jalen Hurts #1 and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles embrace prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As the Tennessee Titans matchup is in the rearview, Jalen Hurts is still getting plenty of credit for willing the Philadelphia Eagles to a late victory to remain unbeaten through Week 2.

The latest ex-NFL player to issue Hurts a ton of credit is his former center, Jason Kelce.

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Jason Kelce #62 greets Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During a segment on 94WIP on Thursday morning (September 24), Kelce had a bold take on the veteran quarterback.

Ex-Eagles Star Gives Bold Jalen Hurts Take Before Bears Game

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“This is probably the best I’ve seen him play in potentially his career,” Kelce said.

“Maybe at the very least a long time from the pocket on schedule. I mean, the ball timing out of breaks, the routes, the ability to stay composed under pressure-I thought it was a phenomenal game from Jalen Hurts, especially all the comments leading up to it. Absolutely awesome game, and I mean, obviously, the one interception early, but you take away that, I mean, it was about as good as it gets.”

Kelce has witnessed Hurts play at an MVP-caliber level before, and even famously outplayed Patrick Mahomes on the Super Bowl stage multiple times.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The numbers were modest. Hurts completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

But situationally, Hurts came up big when it mattered the most. He was nearly perfect in clutch moments on the final drive, and put the Eagles back out in front with a 24-20 win over the Titans to move to 2-0 on the year.

In back-to-back weeks, Hurts has put together clutch moments that have been worthy of high praise.

Jalen Hurts’ 2026 NFL Season So Far

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Through two games, Hurts has completed 64.5% of his passes–on par with last year.

The veteran quarterback has tossed for five touchdowns and two interceptions, posting a 72.5 QBR. If maintained, it’s a substantial jump from last year’s 55.2.

On the ground, Hurts has averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 12 rushes.

After leading the Eagles to wins over the Washington Commanders and the Titans, Hurts is set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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