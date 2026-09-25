Ex-Eagles Star Jason Kelce Gives Bold Jalen Hurts Take Before Bears Game

As the Tennessee Titans matchup is in the rearview, Jalen Hurts is still getting plenty of credit for willing the Philadelphia Eagles to a late victory to remain unbeaten through Week 2.

The latest ex-NFL player to issue Hurts a ton of credit is his former center, Jason Kelce.

During a segment on 94WIP on Thursday morning (September 24), Kelce had a bold take on the veteran quarterback.

Ex-Eagles Star Gives Bold Jalen Hurts Take Before Bears Game

“This is probably the best I’ve seen him play in potentially his career,” Kelce said.

“Maybe at the very least a long time from the pocket on schedule. I mean, the ball timing out of breaks, the routes, the ability to stay composed under pressure-I thought it was a phenomenal game from Jalen Hurts, especially all the comments leading up to it. Absolutely awesome game, and I mean, obviously, the one interception early, but you take away that, I mean, it was about as good as it gets.”

Kelce has witnessed Hurts play at an MVP-caliber level before, and even famously outplayed Patrick Mahomes on the Super Bowl stage multiple times.

The numbers were modest. Hurts completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

But situationally, Hurts came up big when it mattered the most. He was nearly perfect in clutch moments on the final drive, and put the Eagles back out in front with a 24-20 win over the Titans to move to 2-0 on the year.

In back-to-back weeks, Hurts has put together clutch moments that have been worthy of high praise.

Jalen Hurts’ 2026 NFL Season So Far

Through two games, Hurts has completed 64.5% of his passes–on par with last year.

The veteran quarterback has tossed for five touchdowns and two interceptions, posting a 72.5 QBR. If maintained, it’s a substantial jump from last year’s 55.2.

On the ground, Hurts has averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 12 rushes.

After leading the Eagles to wins over the Washington Commanders and the Titans, Hurts is set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 3.