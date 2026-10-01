Jason Kelce Didn’t Completely Pour Cold Water on Eagles’ 2026 Concerns

Usually, when things seem down for the Philadelphia Eagles, fans can always turn to team legend Jason Kelce for some optimism.

Kelce has been fully supportive of the Eagles since the beginning of the season, when everyone was concerned about the offense. Even when they were 2-0, he was still confident in the direction the franchise is going.

After the Eagles’ 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3, though, things are starting to change in how Philly is being viewed. More questions are being asked than being answered.

Philadelphia Eagles Not Getting as Much Optimism From Jason Kelce

Kelce appeared on SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia, where he was asked about his feelings on the Eagles currently. He was not as optimistic as he usually has been, but not completely counting them out either.

“I’ve seen enough that I have optimism…but yeah, they haven’t put together a full game yet…I wouldn’t say I am concerned, but I am not also super confident and comfortable.”

The Eagles are coming off a game against the Bears in which they had only 248 yards of offense and turned the ball over three times. They also surrendered 375 yards to an offense that started a third-string quarterback and didn’t create a single turnover.

Eagles Need a Lot of Work to Do in 2026

The Eagles clearly have some work to do. This offense ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards, and its defense has yet to create a turnover in three games.

So many things have gone wrong for this Eagles team that need to be fixed as soon as possible. It all starts with Philly’s offense and getting the play-calling going with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. There were moments in that game when Mannion’s calls were questionable.

Even on defense, things have not been 100% great either. Too many times, there are miscommunications in coverage, and the safety position has been on fire with coverage issues and missed tackles.

This Eagles team is on the verge of a losing streak, and they need to make sure it doesn’t happen. They’ll face the Los Angeles Rams, who might be 1-2 but also have motivation to improve.

It’s a battle between two Super Bowl hopefuls trying to save their seasons from disaster. The Eagles are closer to getting out of the rut than the Rams, but they need to be careful.

While it may be just Week 4, the Eagles are on the edge of a must-win game. Losing this game could send the team spiraling in a direction they haven’t been in over the last year.