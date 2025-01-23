Jason Kelce Makes Bold Claim On NFC Championship That Will Outrage Commanders Fans

Jason Kelce is a Philadelphia Eagles legend. In fact, in many people’s eyes, the future Hall of Fame center is a top 5 Eagle of all time.

FNow with a huge platform in the shape of hit podcast with brother and Taylor Swift paramour, Travis Kelce, “New Heights”, Kelce’s voice has been significantly amplified across the world of sporting and social media – whatever the content.

Kelce, who won Super Bowl LII with Philadelphia back in the 2017 season, will no doubt be rooting for the team he spent the entirety of his 13-year career with as they get ready to play NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders, in the NFC Championship showdown at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.

And with the Eagles going in as 6-point favorites over the Commanders, most of Philly fans – including Kelce – feel pretty good about the matchup.

So good in fact, that in speaking to Sports Radio 94 WIP, he claims that Washington does not have an edge over Philadelphia in any department on the field.

Jason Kelce on Commanders vs Eagles in the NFC Championship: “I’ll be very candid. I think the Eagles are better at every position…That is a very honest assessment.” pic.twitter.com/6pHBJRw01C — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 23, 2025

Kelce Claims Eagles Better “In Every Department”

Speaking on 94WIP’s morning show, Kelce broke down the matchup between the two rivals.

“I have not expected this Commanders to be at this point all season long. I think that they have a tremendous quarterback who’s played really well as a rookie, and their coaches have done a phenomenal job. I think as players – they have good players…I’ll be very candid: I think the Eagles are better at every position.

Like I don’t know that there is one position; if you put the two rosters, the depths charts next to each other, that I would take the Washington player over the Eagle player. And that is a very honest assessment. I think that the Eagles are loaded – and Washington to their credit, they play extremely well as a team, Dan Quinn is a fantastic coach. They scheme things well…Dan has always schemed us well…

They play as a unit, they make minimal mistakes, they go for it on 4th down and get it a lot…they do a lot of things really really well, which is a big reason they’re still here….It’s going to be a tough game.”

To his credit, Kelce fully accepts that Washington will not be a roll-over amuse-bouche for the main course that is the Super Bowl. But to claim that the Birds have an advantage at every position will certainly raise some eyebrows amongst both fan bases.

Is Jalen Hurts Really Better Than Jayden Daniels?

You can go down both depth charts and genuinely struggle to find any one position that the Commanders have a clear leg up over the Eagles in – except for one glaring hole – quarterback.

Jayden Daniels has, by most metrics, outperformed Jalen Hurts this season – particularly in the playoffs. Hurts cumulative 259 passing yards is eclipsed by Daniels in both of his individual playoff bouts in Tampa and Detroit, producing 268 and 299 passing yards respectively, alongside his 87 combined rushing yards across both fixtures.

With Hurts going in, ironically, hurt – with some saying he is unlikely to be at 100% come Sunday, it feels like a pretty big stretch to have Hurts over Daniels.

And whilst that is just one position group, it is – as we all know – the one that really counts.