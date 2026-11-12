Jason Kelce Got Honest About Nick Sirianni’s Future With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a crash course toward elimination from playoff contention by the beginning of December at this rate.

Philly has started the season 2-7 and is currently riding a seven-game losing streak. The good news is that the Eagles are on a bye this week and won’t have to worry about taking a loss in Week 10.

This leaves plenty of time to talk about the future of many players and coaches on the team. Head coach Nick Sirianni has been at the center of those conversations, as many wonder if he will even finish the season on the job.

Jason Kelce Opens Up About Nick Sirianni as Philadelphia Eagles HC

Eagles legend Jason Kelce appeared on SportsRadio 94 WIP to share his thoughts on Sirianni’s future with the team. Kelce still believes in his former head coach.

“I mean, the wins and losses do matter. I think it’s less about wins and losses and more about improvement. Are we seeing these guys make the adjustments necessary? Are we seeing the head coach make adjustments given the injuries? Do we want to have Nick Sirianni and trust him to right this ship the following year? I think, obviously, Nick’s track record is incredible. He’s the most winning coach in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles in this timeframe. I mean, more than almost any other organization in this timeframe. So I mean, there’s a lot of prior years there that you lean on. Okay, this guy can clearly get it done. This season, though, is not going well. They haven’t made these corrections. They’re still struggling on offense. So I think that’s what you’re trying to see. You’re trying to see, okay, where are these guys evolving at? How are they correcting this? Okay, there’s been a bunch of injuries. Okay, are they taking care of all the things that are coachable, right? Are they not having missed assignments? Are they not having penalties? Are they a disciplined ball team? Are they playing hard? What’s the culture in the field of building? The reality is like, it’s the main, main job of the head coach, whether you call plays or whatever your role is in game planning, is to sustain hope and to build a culture of a group of guys that are trying to accomplish something and do it in a way that it’s productive.”

Sirianni is 61-33 as the head coach of the Eagles. He has led the team to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons, appearing in two Super Bowls and winning one.

Will Nick Sirianni Survive the Season as Eagles Head Coach?

As Kelce talked about, a lot of that depends on how Sirianni finishes the season. The Eagles have to show improvement and fight for him to keep his job.

He deserves the benefit of the doubt after all he’s done for the franchise. This Eagles team has been successful because of the culture they’ve built.

Sirianni will go down as one of the best head coaches in franchise history. He has a lot of work to do, though, to get his team back on track.