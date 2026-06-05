The 2026 NFL season will serve as a much-needed fresh start for the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense.

Four years ago, the Eagles boosted their offensive unit by adding AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans. It was the type of move that pushed the Eagles into the Super Bowl contender tier.

The legendary Eagles center Jason Kelce was around for the NFC Championship run, which concluded with a Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs that year, and he clearly experienced a dynamic offensive unit.

He started to see the other side of it in 2023, when the Eagles collapsed throughout the season. Ultimately, the Eagles lost in the Wild Card Round before Kelce hung up his cleats and called it a career.

“The offense had grown stale,” Jason Kelce admitted on New Heights. “AJ and Jalen didn’t have an issue in 2022 when they were the most explosive offense in the NFL. When they go out in the Super Bowl against [the Chiefs], even though they lose, they put up tons of numbers, right? It only happens once teams start to get beat. We didn’t adjust well.”

Although the Eagles bounced back in 2024 with another NFC Championship win, followed by a Super Bowl LIX victory, the offense still showed its inconsistencies throughout the season. In 2025, it reached new lows in the Hurts-Brown era, leading to an inevitable trade before the start of the 2026 season.

AJ Brown is now on the New England Patriots, while Hurts and the Sean Mannion-led offense look to get it right once again.

Jason Kelce Sends Optimistic Message About Eagles Offense In 2026

“Now, they get to try and reinvent themselves into the explosive offense that they can be with Sean Mannion,” Kelce stated.

Many core members of the Eagles’ offensive unit stated that Mannion’s system is different compared to what they are used to. Clearly, that’s just what anybody who watched the Eagles last season wants to hear.

While Mannion could come with growing pains, being inexperienced at the coordinator level, the Eagles at least have a talented and mostly proven group of guys who can keep the group competitive.

“This is a big year for Jalen. It’s a big year for the Eagles’ offense,” Kelce added.

“They just lost one of their best players. They drafted a young kid in Makai Lemon, who seems like he’s the real deal and fits the offense very well. They still have DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, a great offensive line, as long as they’re healthy, and Jalen Hurts. They have plenty of guys to work with still. Now, we get to see what it looks like with a fresh start offensively.”

The Eagles wrapped up OTAs this week. They will get a few days off before returning to the field to hold a mandatory minicamp over two days. Then, the team will break before training camp kicks off in July.