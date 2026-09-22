Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was live on air for Monday Night Football when he heard the news about Dallas Goedert.

Prior to the Los Angeles Rams-New York Giants game, the Eagles spread the word about their star tight end.

While Goedert didn’t suffer a season-ending injury in the Week 2 battle against the Tennessee Titans, he’s looking at a multi-week absence.

“Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is likely to miss a few weeks due to the sprained MCL he suffered Sunday vs. the Titans,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X.

When Kelce heard the injury update in real time, he was visibly frustrated. The ex-center quickly turned shocked when he found out that Zach Ertz would be the temporary replacement.

Jason Kelce Gives Raw Reaction To Eagles’ Zach Ertz Move

“Dallas has been having a heck of a year,” Kelce said on MNF.

“Really upset that he’s down. To be honest, he’s been of great worth for the offense, but listen, you don’t gotta talk me into Zach Ertz, that’s my guy! Got a lot of good memories with Zach. He had a lot of success. He’s entrenched in Philadelphia still. To see him back in, and I think he’s close to some type of receiving record. I wouldn’t mind seeing that broken by 86 right there.”

Kelce and Ertz played together for many years on the Eagles. When Ertz was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Stanford, Kelce was already on the team.

The standout center finished his career with the Eagles, but Ertz was out before then. The Eagles traded the tight end during the 2021 NFL season to the Arizona Cardinals.

Zach Ertz’s Recent NFL Action

In his last full season with the Eagles, Ertz played 11 games in 2020. He caught 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown.

Over the past two seasons, Ertz played for the Washington Commanders. In 2024, he appeared in 17 games. The veteran tight end caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2025, Ertz went down with a torn ACL after 13 games. Before that, he caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns.