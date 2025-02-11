Jason Kelce Sends Message To Brother Travis After Crushing Super Bowl Defeat

The Philadephia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, now for the second time in eight years.

Messages have come from far and wide from celebrities, former athletes and coaches to celebrate the Eagles’ emphatic win of former champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, none will come quite as sweet as those from former team captain and legendary center, Jason Kelce, older brother of All-Pro Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Very late on Monday night – just after 2am EST – Kelce posted some heartfelt words on X concerning Philadelphia’s triumph this past weekend.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!! There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I’ve collected my thoughts, I’ll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever. That game was odd for me to watch if… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 11, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kelce Torn On Support Heading Into Super Bowl LIX

In what was a very long statement, Kelce explained his unusual situation regarding his team support during the game. On the one hand, his brother and three-time champion, Travis, was playing on the Chiefs; and on the other, he spent his entire career with the Eagles, and many close friends and long-time former teammates are still playing and coaching there, with him having just retired last season.

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!! There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I’ve collected my thoughts, I’ll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever.

That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago. On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career.”

Jason Kelce Delivers Heartfelt Message To Brother After Defeat

Kelce then turned his attention to Travis, emphasizing his support and condolences for what was perhaps the worst defeat of his career to date.

“As for my brother, There isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past. I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever.”

Although some Eagles fans were not thrilled that the elder Kelce was not all-in on rooting for Philadelphia, its almost impossible for any brother to cheer fully against their beloved sibling – particularly one with whom they have a very successful podcast.

Some very genuine words from a very genuine player, and one who will assuredly grace the Pro Football Hall of Fame in due course.