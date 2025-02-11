Hi, Subscriber

Jason Kelce Sends Message To Brother Travis After Crushing Super Bowl Defeat

  • 8 Shares
  • Updated
Jason Kelce
Getty
Jason Kelce

The Philadephia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, now for the second time in eight years.

Messages have come from far and wide from celebrities, former athletes and coaches to celebrate the Eagles’ emphatic win of former champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, none will come quite as sweet as those from former team captain and legendary center, Jason Kelce, older brother of All-Pro Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Very late on Monday night – just after 2am EST – Kelce posted some heartfelt words on X concerning Philadelphia’s triumph this past weekend.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kelce Torn On Support Heading Into Super Bowl LIX

In what was a very long statement, Kelce explained his unusual situation regarding his team support during the game. On the one hand, his brother and three-time champion, Travis, was playing on the Chiefs; and on the other, he spent his entire career with the Eagles, and many close friends and long-time former teammates are still playing and coaching there, with him having just retired last season.

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!! There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I’ve collected my thoughts, I’ll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever.

That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago. On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career.”

Jason Kelce Delivers Heartfelt Message To Brother After Defeat

Kelce then turned his attention to Travis, emphasizing his support and condolences for what was perhaps the worst defeat of his career to date.

“As for my brother, There isn’t a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past. I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever.”

Although some Eagles fans were not thrilled that the elder Kelce was not all-in on rooting for Philadelphia, its almost impossible for any brother to cheer fully against their beloved sibling – particularly one with whom they have a very successful podcast.

Some very genuine words from a very genuine player, and one who will assuredly grace the Pro Football Hall of Fame in due course.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Khari Blasingame's headshot K. Blasingame
Ian Book's headshot I. Book
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
James Bradberry's headshot J. Bradberry
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Nick Gates's headshot N. Gates
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
Charles Harris's headshot C. Harris
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nicholas Morrow's headshot N. Morrow
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Jason Kelce Sends Message To Brother Travis After Crushing Super Bowl Defeat

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x