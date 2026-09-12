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Jayden Daniels Sends Critics A Message Before Facing Eagles In Week 1

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NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts isn’t the only quarterback with critics he’s looking to silence in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

On the other side of the Philadelphia Eagles is a motivated Jayden Daniels playing for a Washington Commanders team that just missed the playoffs.

After dealing with injuries and a disappointing follow-up year after an NFC Championship appearance, Daniels heard more negative talk than positive throughout the spring and the summer this time around.

The veteran quarterback addressed that recently.

Jayden Daniels Sends Critics A Message Before Facing Eagles In Week 1

Washington Commanders Training Camp
GettyASHBURN, VA – JULY 29: Quarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on during training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park on July 29, 2026 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“I think everybody has an opinion, no matter whether it’s good or bad. It’s nothing I can really control, to the point that everybody’s gonna say something,” Daniels told reporters, according to Commanders Wire.

“The only thing that matters to me is the people inside that building, you know, my family, and helping the Washington Commanders win football games to be the best version of myself. I would just say my faith. My faith in Jesus Christ, man. I mean, without him, I wouldn’t be here at this point. So, you know, never get too high, never get too low, try to stay even-keeled. You know, like I said, they’re gonna talk about you regardless, good or bad.”

The third-year quarterback isn’t taking a rowdy approach. Eagles fans know that well, having Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting QB since 2021.

While Hurts is certainly the type of player that likes to silence his critics, he likes to do it strictly with his play. Daniels is taking pressure off his plate by not guaranteeing anything in 2026. He’s simply staying focused.

The Eagles Will See Him Soon

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old’s first challenge of the 2026 NFL season is a difficult one.

Last season, the Eagles maintained their position as one of the top defenses in the league. With little change in core areas, they are expected to maintain the same threat level in 2026. The Eagles have a chance to keep a negative narrative about Daniels running.

Following his miraculous rookie season, Daniels struggled in seven games as a sophomore. His accuracy dropped 9.0%. He threw eight touchdowns and three interceptions, while posting a 2-5 record.

A healthy offseason could do wonders for Daniels, who is looking to get back on track, but that pressure isn’t going away.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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