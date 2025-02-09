Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Met His Wife, Tina Lai, at Her Family’s Restaurant

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is married to Tina Lai Lurie. The couple met when she was working at her family’s restaurant in Philadelphia, according to a 2017 profile of Lurie in Philly Mag.

“Her family, refugees who came to Philadelphia from Vietnam in the ’70s, opened a small grocery store in West Philly and eventually two Vietnamese restaurants; Lurie met her when she was working at Vietnam Restaurant,” Philly Mag’s Robert Huber wrote in the September 2017 article. “She flew with Lurie to Boston for his July trip to his father’s cemetery, a palpably warm and soft-spoken presence. At lunch that day, after Tina had gone off in a cab, Lurie ordered pizza, laughing gently that he’d fessed up to her about how he was temporarily going off his low-carb diet — as if he could ever hide such a thing from Tina. She is a sea change for him.”

Tina Lurie is Jeffrey Lurie’s second wife. He was married to Christina Weiss Lurie from 1992 until they divorced in 2012. Jeffrey Lurie has two children from his first marriage, Julian Lurie, who works in business and football operations strategy for the Eagles, and Milena Lurie, a filmmaker.

Jeffrey Lurie & Tina Lai Lurie Were Married in a Small Ceremony in South Carolina in 2013

Jeffrey and Tina Lurie were married at a private ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina, in May 2013, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’re very excited for Tina and Jeffrey,” a representative for Tina’s family told the Inquirer after the wedding.

Tina Lurie does not have any official role with the Eagles, but she is often seen in Lurie’s box at Eagles games and will likely be by his side at the Super Bowl. The couple lives in a $14 million home in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, in the suburbs of Philadelphia, according to Philly Mag.

The Restaurant Owned by Tina Lai Lurie’s Family Won the James Beard America’s Classic Award in 2024

Tina Lai Lurie’s brother, Benny Lai and her family, own Vietnam Restaurant in Philadelphia, where she was working as a manager when she met Jeffrey Lurie, according to Philly Mag.

The restaurant was one of six winners of the James Beard America’s Classic Award in 2024, according to a YouTube video from the James Beard Foundation.

According to the restaurant’s website, “The Lai family came to this country with little more than the clothes on their backs. But with talent, vision, and plenty of hard work, they raised their children and made a success of their businesses. Yes, the Lai family has truly lived the American dream. But the reality wasn’t always so bright. Husband and wife Nhu Lai and Thuyen Luu, together with their eight kids, fled Vietnam in 1978 by boat to Malaysia. They spent nine months in Malaysian refugee camp and then boarded a plane from Malaysia to Philadelphia.”

The website adds, “By 1982, they had saved enough money to start a grocery store in West Philadelphia. In 1984 they saw a new opportunity, and started a tiny restaurant called Vietnam on the edge of the city’s vibrant Chinatown. Despite its diminutive size and simple decor, the restaurant soon earned a reputation for it’s outstanding food. In fact, it could barely contain all the people who wanted a taste of this exciting cuisine! The couple worked seven days a week to build their two businesses. In 1989 Nhu Lai and Thuyen Luu turned Vietnam over to their son Benny, who has lifted the family’s dream to a whole different level.”