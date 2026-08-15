Jihaad Campbell Got Put on Notice Before Eagles-Ravens Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, but they may have a new position to watch.

There have been several key position battles going on in Philly at training camp. The safety position is up for grabs, the backup quarterback job is one to watch, and plenty more.

One new position battle might have just been created within the last three weeks. Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell might not be as secure with his job as some thought.

Eagles Preseason Will Feature Jihaad Campbell Fighting for His Job

While appearing on SportsRadio 94 WIP, Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks was talking about the team’s preseason game against the Ravens. Shorr-Parks talked about Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. battling for the starting linebacker position.

“Yeah, so the one that’s really starting to pique my interest is linebacker. So the more we, the more we watch this team practice, the more I’m seeing Jeremiah Trotter Jr. getting first team reps over Jihaad Campbell. Now it’s not 50%, it’s not, you know, 40%, but it’s starting to be like 20-25% it feels like every day. You see Jihaad with the second team and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with the first team. So I would guess Zack Baun’s not going to play. Now it’s Vic Fangio, so you can never say for sure, but assuming Baun doesn’t play, you’ll see Jihaad and Trotter out there together. But I’m curious to see who plays longer. Like, is Jihaad Campbell playing into the third quarter? Trotter will probably play quite a bit. So just seeing how much Jihaad plays and how long into the game he plays could be an indication of like, is there a battle there that maybe we’re not aware of?”

Campbell is coming off an impressive rookie season that saw him fill in nicely for the injured Nakobe Dean early in the year. In 17 games, Campbell finished with 80 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Trotter has been more of a special teams ace his first two years in the NFL. He is having a terrific training camp and proving himself to be a worthy replacement for Dean in the rotation.

Does Jihaad Campbell Have a Battle With Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on His Hands?

Campbell has been a great talent for the Eagles and a worthy first-round pick. He may need some development, but he has played like a starter since last year.

Trotter has always shown the capabilities of being able to play the linebacker position. The Eagles have been so deep at the position that Trotter has gotten lost in the shuffle.

This season, it’s going to be different for Trotter. He has more than earned the right to be in the rotation. Starting, though, is a different story.

Philly likes the versatility Campbell brings to the position, from dropping back into coverage to pressuring the quarterback. His athletic abilities should give him the edge, but training camp has certainly changed the conversation. Preseason will be a true sign of what could happen between Campbell and Trotter in this new position battle.