Joe Milton Reveals Message For Eagles’ O-Line After Rough Game vs Giants

It was a tough day in the office for Joe Milton and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Making his first appearance with the franchise, Milton found himself under intense pressure in more ways than one.

Obviously, taking over for a team on a six-game skid was already plenty of pressure for Milton to deal with, but he was also receiving protection from one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL currently. Milton was truly under pressure all Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles’ defense did their thing against Giants quarterback JJ McCarthy—sacking the veteran passer five times. That’s a good day in the office for any front line.

Now compare that to the Giants’ ability to get to Milton for seven sacks on Sunday. That’s a great day in the office for New York, who feasted on Milton and even forced a fumble, which they recovered.

After the game, Milton had a message for his linemen.

Joe Milton Revealed Message For Eagles’ Offensive Line After Rough Game vs Giants

“Love y’all, boys,” Milton said, telling reporters his message. “I know y’all communicate up there. It’s great. I love y’all communication. I will learn y’all verbiage. I will. That’s something that I put on myself to do for sure.”

Milton certainly took the high road, collecting some accountability for the Eagles’ shortcomings on the offensive end. While it’s the line’s job to pick up blocks at the end of the day, Milton recognized that it’s also part of his job to recognize blitzes and communicate what he sees to the line.

The Eagles’ quarterback was making his first start with the organization, and miscommunications tend to come with the growing pains while chemistry is still a work in progress.

Milton completed 18 of his 34 passes on Sunday against the Giants. He totaled 169 yards through the air, and rushed for 64 yards. He didn’t have any touchdowns, but the Eagles felt like Milton had a promising showing, all things considered.