6-Year NFL Star’s Injury Update Isn’t Promising Before Eagles-Titans

Nothing has changed on the Jonathan Greenard front for the Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans.

As the Eagles gathered for Wednesday’s practice session, the veteran edge rusher was present and practicing in a limited capacity.

That’s not necessarily a positive development.

The Latest On Jonathan Greenard’s Injury

The Eagles don’t have any definitive updates on Greenard.

When the veteran addressed reporters after practice, he stated that the plan this week is no different than how the Eagles prepared for Week 1.

“[Greenard] said the plan for this week is the same as last week. Will see how practice goes this week before deciding if he’ll play Sunday at Titans,” Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Wednesday, September 16.

Greenard’s Slow Start With Philly

Soon, the Eagles will have a better idea of Greenard’s status against the Titans, but they don’t have to rush to make an official decision on his playing status.

Ideally, the Eagles would get their big offseason addition on the field as early as possible, but rushing Greenard back is not a wise plan.

The veteran missed all of training camp throughout late July, and all of August. Without training camp and preseason, along with Week 1 action againstt he Washington Commanders, Greenard has a lot of recovering and conditioning to do before getting back into the swing of the season.

Unless Greenard is 100%, the Eagles aren’t going to clear him for action. They don’t seem to be there just yet.