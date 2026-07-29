Eagles’ Jonathan Greenard Injury Sparks Brandon Graham News

The Philadelphia Eagles were hit with an unfortunate injury update on the day of training camp on July 29. Jonathan Greenard is dealing with a pec strain, which occurred during a lift session, and he’ll hit the PUP list.

On a slightly positive note, Greenard’s injury is not expected to keep him off the field long-term, according to multiple reports. Still, the Eagles are going to keep a close eye on the situation, as it might steer them in the direction of adding another body.

Could The Eagles Bring Back Brandon Graham?

The franchise legend just might be sitting by the phone waiting for the Eagles to call.

At this stage of the offseason, Graham hasn’t officially retired. His contract with the Eagles expired in June, and Graham has made it clear that his future is still up in the air.

If the Eagles call, there is a good chance that No. 55 will suit up and give it another go. If another team calls? Unlikely. If the Eagles don’t ask before the end of training camp, then Graham just might see it as a sign that it’s time to retire again.

Don’t rule out bringing back Brandon Graham–but certainly don’t count on it.

“[The] Eagles don’t believe Greenard’s injury will keep him out long term, but it gives them the ability to save a roster spot if it extends into the regular season,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported on July 29.

“Perhaps it compels them to get Brandon Graham into camp, but that isn’t my sense right now.”

Brandon Graham’s NFL Career

The 38-year-old pass rusher entered the NFL in 2010 out of Michigan.

At the time, the Eagles selected him with the 13th overall pick in the first round. While Graham had a slow start to his Eagles career, he ended up becoming one of their most productive and beloved players during his time.

Graham is one of the few players in Eagles history to be around for both Super Bowl runs. He also added a Pro Bowl to his resume in 2020 and was All-Pro in 2016.

When Graham returned to action for the Eagles in 2025, he appeared in nine games. The veteran racked up eight tackles and 3.0 sacks. He isn’t a long-term option, but could be a good temporary option until Greenard is back.