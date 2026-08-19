Eagles Get Harsh Warning on Jonathan Greenard Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles have invested a lot of money in their defensive line this offseason. This week, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell argued it was too much cash in one case.

On Tuesday, Podell picked one overpaid player for every position to make an All-Overpaid NFL team. At edge rusher, Podell selected Eagles veteran Jonathan Greenard.

“The Eagles promptly extended him on a four-year, $98 million deal that amounts to $60 million in new money over two years,” Podell wrote. “That $30 million average per salary is tied for the ninth-highest among edge rushers, along with recently departed Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and his four-year, $120 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

“However, Greenard has yet to suit up in training camp with his new team because he landed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a pectoral strain sustained during weightlifting. Given how closely the pectoral and shoulder muscles are connected in the human body, that raises some cause for concern.

“Especially when factoring in how his performance dipped in 2025 following consecutive seasons with 12-plus sacks in 2023 and 2024.”

The Eagles traded two third-rounder selections for Greenard and a 2026 seventh-round pick. As Podell mentioned, Philadelphia immediately signed the veteran to a new deal.

In his $98 million deal, Greenard received $50 million guaranteed.

Greenard posted just three sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits last season. But in 2024, he had 12 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits in 17 contests.