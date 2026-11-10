Ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars had eyes on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive line, with a desire to upgrade.

According to reports, the Jaguars attempted to pluck Moro Ojomo from the Eagles’ roster. Being in a contract year, there was an assumption that the Eagles would be open to moving him. That wasn’t the case.

When the Jaguars were denied the opportunity to acquire Ojomo, they went after Jordan Davis. For a first-round and second-round pick, the Eagles struck the deal. That left many in Philadelphia, including the defensive end Jonathan Greenard, shocked.

Eagles Vet Explains Shock Factor Over Jordan Davis Departure

“I was taking a nap, honestly, and I woke up to the news,” Greenard told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’m not going to say I’m like not surprised because this is the league, anything can happen. I’m shocked to see a guy like him leave the locker room. Great dude, a big leader in our room, funny guy. I was just starting to get to know him really good. It’s the nature of the business. I know it’s going to be a next-man-up mentality. There are opportunities for other people. He’s going to do great things. He’s going to a great organization in Jacksonville. I know he’s going to be on a great side of winning—get him another one.”

Davis was rewarded with a near-$80 million extension during the spring of 2026. Despite getting a long-term commitment from the Eagles, Davis will have to wrap up that deal with the Jaguars.

The draft compensation will surely help the Eagles retool, as they gain notable picks in 2027 and 2029, but Greenard’s statement makes it clear that the Eagles are losing an important leader in their locker room. Davis was just voted as a team captain in 2026.

But at the end of the day, leadership only goes so far. It’s a results-based business, and Davis was having a down year. Still, the Jaguars valued him plenty. They are betting he’ll contribute to what they hope to be a Super Bowl run.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will continue searching for a spark as they navigate the 2-6 season.