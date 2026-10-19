Late in the second half of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 6 loss against the Carolina Panthers, the defensive tackle Jordan Davis went down with an injury.

It was just another setback the Eagles experienced amid their disappointing 25-14 loss at home.

While there aren’t too many positives to take away from the game, Davis offered a small glimmer of positivity with his injury following the matchup.

“Jordan Davis says x-rays were negative on his ankle and he feels OK at this point,” John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

Eagles’ Jordan Davis Gives Important Injury Update After Panthers Loss

That’s a positive sign for the Eagles, who rely on Davis heavily in stopping the run and rushing the passer.

While the Eagles’ defensive line has had its inconsistencies so far this season, they certainly can’t afford to lose the likes of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, who has been playing through a wrist injury all season long.

Jordan Davis’ NFL Season So Far

Going into Sunday’s action against the Panthers, Davis made five appearances.

The veteran tackle racked up 19 tackles, along with a quarterback hit. He still didn’t have a sack on the season.

During Sunday’s action, Davis contributed to a sack, while totaling four tackles. Considering the year he is coming off (72 tackles and 4.5 sacks), the 2026 NFL run has looked like a down year for Philadelphia’s $78 million man so far.

The Eagles hope that the quiet season doesn’t continue with absences moving forward. Next Monday (October 26), the Eagles are set to host the Dallas Cowboys. Davis’ status for that game is unclear.