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Eagles’ Jordan Davis Gives Important Injury Update After Panthers Loss

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Late in the second half of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 6 loss against the Carolina Panthers, the defensive tackle Jordan Davis went down with an injury.

It was just another setback the Eagles experienced amid their disappointing 25-14 loss at home.

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles is checked on by trainers during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

While there aren’t too many positives to take away from the game, Davis offered a small glimmer of positivity with his injury following the matchup.

“Jordan Davis says x-rays were negative on his ankle and he feels OK at this point,” John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

Eagles’ Jordan Davis Gives Important Injury Update After Panthers Loss

Jordan Davis
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

That’s a positive sign for the Eagles, who rely on Davis heavily in stopping the run and rushing the passer.

While the Eagles’ defensive line has had its inconsistencies so far this season, they certainly can’t afford to lose the likes of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, who has been playing through a wrist injury all season long.

Jordan Davis’ NFL Season So Far

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a missed field goal by the Washington Commanders in the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Going into Sunday’s action against the Panthers, Davis made five appearances.

The veteran tackle racked up 19 tackles, along with a quarterback hit. He still didn’t have a sack on the season.

During Sunday’s action, Davis contributed to a sack, while totaling four tackles. Considering the year he is coming off (72 tackles and 4.5 sacks), the 2026 NFL run has looked like a down year for Philadelphia’s $78 million man so far.

The Eagles hope that the quiet season doesn’t continue with absences moving forward. Next Monday (October 26), the Eagles are set to host the Dallas Cowboys. Davis’ status for that game is unclear.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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