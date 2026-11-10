Going into the 2026 NFL trade deadline, not many expected Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis to be moved.

Considering Davis just signed a massive extension with the Eagles back in the spring, he seemed like a safe bet to stay put.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars pushed hard for a defensive lineman, and the Eagles were willing to move their homegrown Super Bowl champion.

Davis didn’t expect it himself. When he caught up with reporter Jeff Skversky, the veteran tackle admitted he is “obviously a little disappointed.”

Ex-Eagles Star Jordan Davis Reveals True Thoughts On Getting Traded To Jags

“Understanding they’re in a rebuilding process for the picks–first-round, second-round–obviously helps the team. However it can help a team even in my departure, I’m absolutely glad to be doing that,” Davis explained on his way out.

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“I’m disappointed, but optimistic about the future. You know, obviously, Philly is going to have a big piece of my heart. They took a chance on the kid five years ago …. But at the end of the day, you know, it’s a business. It’s the NFL, it’s the league, and you know, I have the opportunity to make an impact for Jacksonville.”

Jordan Davis’ Eagles Career

The 26-year-old tackle entered the NFL as a first-round pick out of Georgia. The Eagles made Davis a full-time starter by the time he reached his second season.

In year three of Davis’ career, he played a key role on their Super Bowl-winning team. Although the Eagles struggled to repeat that Super Bowl success in 2025, Davis had the best year of his career. He posted 72 tackles and 4.5 sacks, along with nine tackles for a loss.

The Eagles gifted Davis with a $78 million contract over three years. Through nine games, he posted 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks. It was viewed as a down year for Davis, who just netted the Eagles a first-round and a future second-round pick.