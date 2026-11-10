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Ex-Eagles Star Jordan Davis Reveals True Thoughts On Getting Traded

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Going into the 2026 NFL trade deadline, not many expected Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis to be moved.

Considering Davis just signed a massive extension with the Eagles back in the spring, he seemed like a safe bet to stay put.

However, the Jacksonville Jaguars pushed hard for a defensive lineman, and the Eagles were willing to move their homegrown Super Bowl champion.

Davis didn’t expect it himself. When he caught up with reporter Jeff Skversky, the veteran tackle admitted he is “obviously a little disappointed.”

Ex-Eagles Star Jordan Davis Reveals True Thoughts On Getting Traded To Jags

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 28: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after being defeated by the Chicago Bears in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Understanding they’re in a rebuilding process for the picks–first-round, second-round–obviously helps the team. However it can help a team even in my departure, I’m absolutely glad to be doing that,” Davis explained on his way out.

“I’m disappointed, but optimistic about the future. You know, obviously, Philly is going to have a big piece of my heart. They took a chance on the kid five years ago …. But at the end of the day, you know, it’s a business. It’s the NFL, it’s the league, and you know, I have the opportunity to make an impact for Jacksonville.”

Jordan Davis’ Eagles Career

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GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old tackle entered the NFL as a first-round pick out of Georgia. The Eagles made Davis a full-time starter by the time he reached his second season.

In year three of Davis’ career, he played a key role on their Super Bowl-winning team. Although the Eagles struggled to repeat that Super Bowl success in 2025, Davis had the best year of his career. He posted 72 tackles and 4.5 sacks, along with nine tackles for a loss.

The Eagles gifted Davis with a $78 million contract over three years. Through nine games, he posted 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks. It was viewed as a down year for Davis, who just netted the Eagles a first-round and a future second-round pick.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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