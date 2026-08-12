Jordan Davis Shared Eagles’ Best-Kept Secret at Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of players popping out of nowhere as clear stellar performers at training camp, but some are really starting to stand out.

On offense, there’s been a ton of attention on wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Darius Cooper. For the defense, Jalyx Hunt has been dominating off the edge of the Eagles’ defensive line.

There’s another player that hasn’t really been talked about by reporters as much who really should be. A former draft pick might be making more noise now that he has been put on the map by his teammate, Jordan Davis.

Jordan Davis Names Philadelphia Eagles Sleeper From Training Camp

Davis went on SportsRadio 94 WIP to share who he believes has been one of the sleepers at training camp. While he named offensive lineman Drew Kendall on offense, for the defense, Davis likes linebacker Smael Mondon Jr.

“Smael Mondon, and not to be Georgia biased or anything, but the plays that he’s making and the way that he’s moving, it feels like he’s an old wily vet. I think, you know, just the longer that we’re in the scheme and, you know, thankful for Vic to be, you know, coaching us for the third year going on. You know, it’s easier for us to make plays, and it’s easier for us to kind of reciprocate the playbook that we’ve been learning for the last three years.”

Mondon is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles from back in the 2025 NFL Draft. Last year, he didn’t get much of a chance to play because he was more of a special teams player.

In 17 games, Mondon racked up 11 tackles while allowing just one catch that went for 34 yards. He played 66% of the special teams snaps for the Eagles and was in for just 14 plays on defense.

Smael Mondon Jr. is Looking For More Playing Time With Philadelphia Eagles

With Nakobe Dean gone from last season, that leaves an opening for a linebacker to fill in the rotation. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is most likely that guy, with Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell starting.

Mondon might have an argument to be part of that conversation. He was an athletic linebacker coming out of college and seen as a good fit in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense. The versatility is what brought Mondon up front and center for the Eagles in the draft.

Philly could still have Mondon in the conversation, but it will take a strong preseason showing for that to happen. Mondon should get plenty of playing time with the starters and, more than likely, won’t play much on defense.

This is the opportunity for Mondon to prove himself worthy of being more involved in the defense with some nice performances. He’s got all the skills to be a rotational player at linebacker. The question is whether he will take advantage of the situation.