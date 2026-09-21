Jordan Mailata Dropped Cold Quote About Jalen Hurts After Eagles Win

Everyone felt good in Nashville after the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a thrilling 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

The moment of the game was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts connecting with wide receiver Darius Cooper for the game-winning score with nine seconds left. That secured the Eagles a 2-0 record to start the season.

Hurts was a big topic of discussion, as he threw two bad interceptions but still made some clutch throws. One of his teammates made it known how grateful he is to have Hurts at quarterback.

Jordan Mailata Talks Jalen Hurts After Philadelphia Eagles Win

After the game, Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata spoke with reporters about Hurts’ performance. Mailata didn’t hold back on his NSFW response.

“That [expletive] balled out today,” Mailata said via The Athletic’s Eagles reporter Zach Berman. “Jalen really got in his bag today.”

Hurts finished the game completing 26-of-37 passes for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 16 yards on 5 carries in the win.

While the turnovers weren’t good, Hurts was praised for the two scores he threw. On one, he stepped up into the pocket and hit DeVonta Smith on the run in the back of the end zone. The other was also Hurts on the run, throwing in the middle of the field to Cooper.

Jalen Hurts Showed Off His Superman Skills in Eagles Win

It may not always look pretty, but Hurts has shown that no matter what happens, he will find a way to win. His throws at the end of the game were all on point and made the plays he needed to.

Everyone will turn back to the turnovers and what the Eagles can do to clean those up. Any other quarterback, after two interceptions, would lose their confidence. Not Hurts, though, as he thrives off of adversity.

Hurts and the Eagles won’t have much time to celebrate, as they are now preparing for the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Bears might be without their star quarterback, Caleb Williams, which could impact the game.

That gives Hurts more reason to step up and make sure he can get a win for the Eagles. He has shown he can play quarterback and step up when he needs to.

It’s going to be a tough battle with the Bears since they were a playoff team last year. The Eagles, in their own right, are also a tough team to play after five straight playoff appearances.

A big reason for the Eagles’ success has been Hurts, so he deserves his respect. He will continue to be that guy as long as he is the starting quarterback.