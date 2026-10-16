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Eagles Star Expresses Confidence In Tanner McKee vs Panthers

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 15: Tanner McKee #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

For the first time this NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to play a game without Jalen Hurts on the field.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced that Hurts will be out against the Carolina Panthers, as his calf issue was revealed to be a blood clot.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Since the Eagles cut ties with Andy Dalton recently, Tanner McKee moved up the depth chart to become Hurts’ primary backup. Now, he’s the starter in Week 6.

After going through their first practice without Hurts, Jordan Mailata and the Eagles feel very confident in the situation with McKee.

Eagles Star Expresses Confidence In Tanner McKee vs Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles points during a play during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

“Love everything about him — his poise, his energy, high-energy guy. …It’s not Jalen — cool, calm, collected 24/7. Tanner just provides a very calm nature about him, but there’s also a lot of high energy in him, too,” Mailata told reporters, according to Zach Berman on Thursday.

“Just the way he attacks the practice, too. So, love that about him. …Just knowing and having the history with Tanner, just who he is, how he prepares, he’s ready for this. He’s absolutely ready for this. His energy today was infectious, and it bled into everyone.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Elic Ayomanor #5 of the Tennessee Titans pose for a photo after the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Eagles haven’t missed Hurts much throughout his career. Since he took over as the full-time starter during his sophomore effort in 2021, Hurts has missed just six games during the regular season. Sunday will mark the seventh absence–and just the first this year.

For McKee, it will be his seventh appearance since 2023, and only his third start.

It’s not the ideal situation for the Eagles, especially considering they are on a three-game losing streak with injuries piled up across the board, but they have no choice but to believe in McKee on Sunday. So far, Mailata talks up the situation and offers some optimism about Sunday’s action.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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