For the first time this NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to play a game without Jalen Hurts on the field.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced that Hurts will be out against the Carolina Panthers, as his calf issue was revealed to be a blood clot.

Since the Eagles cut ties with Andy Dalton recently, Tanner McKee moved up the depth chart to become Hurts’ primary backup. Now, he’s the starter in Week 6.

After going through their first practice without Hurts, Jordan Mailata and the Eagles feel very confident in the situation with McKee.

Eagles Star Expresses Confidence In Tanner McKee vs Panthers

“Love everything about him — his poise, his energy, high-energy guy. …It’s not Jalen — cool, calm, collected 24/7. Tanner just provides a very calm nature about him, but there’s also a lot of high energy in him, too,” Mailata told reporters, according to Zach Berman on Thursday.

“Just the way he attacks the practice, too. So, love that about him. …Just knowing and having the history with Tanner, just who he is, how he prepares, he’s ready for this. He’s absolutely ready for this. His energy today was infectious, and it bled into everyone.”

The Eagles haven’t missed Hurts much throughout his career. Since he took over as the full-time starter during his sophomore effort in 2021, Hurts has missed just six games during the regular season. Sunday will mark the seventh absence–and just the first this year.

For McKee, it will be his seventh appearance since 2023, and only his third start.

It’s not the ideal situation for the Eagles, especially considering they are on a three-game losing streak with injuries piled up across the board, but they have no choice but to believe in McKee on Sunday. So far, Mailata talks up the situation and offers some optimism about Sunday’s action.