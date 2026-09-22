The veteran tight end Zach Ertz is heading back to the Philadelphia Eagles for a second stint.

One of Ertz’s former teammates, Jordan Matthews, is happy to see the tight end get a second shot at helping the Eagles land back in the Super Bowl.

Ex-Eagles Star WR Sends Message To Zach Ertz

“[Zach Ertz] Dust off the 86! Happy for you bro! No Regrets 😤 #FlyEaglesFly,” Matthews wrote on X on Tuesday morning.

At the top of the week, the Eagles landed bad news on the Dallas Goedert front. While facing the Tennessee Titans, Goedert suffered a knee injury, which is expected to take him off the field for several weeks.

Realistically, Goedert could land on the injured reserve, but the Eagles haven’t taken that path just yet. Still, they needed another player at the position, with Eli Stowers currently unavailable.

Ertz has recovered from a torn ACL and is ready to contribute to a team. The reunion made so much sense.

Another Reunion For The Eagles

Matthews had an Eagles reunion of his own before.

After getting selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Philadelphia, Matthews played in three seasons for the Eagles before getting traded to the Buffalo Bills.

He returned in 2018 for a 14-game stretch. That included 20 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

In the following season, Matthews played a handful of games for the San Francisco 49ers before getting cut in late October. The Eagles picked him up for a third stint, which lasted two games.

Now, Ertz gets his shot. Over his 13-year career, Ertz spent nine seasons with the Eagles. He could soon break a franchise record, after he racked up 579 catches for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns during his first stint.

After spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders, Ertz is expected to suit up for the Eagles for the first time since 2021 on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears next week.