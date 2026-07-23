Shocking Injury News for Disgruntled $76 Million Former Eagles Star

This is certainly a plot twist to kick off training camp.

Former Philadelphia Eagles star and Super Bowl champion edge rusher Josh Sweat was a surprise addition to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

It’s the latest chapter in an offseason of discontent for Sweat, who left the Eagles in free agency for the Cardinals and a 4-year, $76.4 million contract following a bravura performance in Philadelphia’s 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

There had been no indication Sweat was injured throughout the offseason, and trade rumors have been rampant since he decided not to show up for OTAs in May.

“A nice curveball to begin camp for the Cardinals as Josh Sweat and Paris Johnson Jr. headline a four-man PUP list,” Cardinals reporter Donnie Druin wrote on his official X account . “Players on PUP have ‘football related injuries’ and count towards the 90-man roster. They can come off but can’t go back on.”

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur dismissed Sweat’s absence as “maintenance” over undisclosed knee issues.

“The Paris thing is really just maintenance stuff,” LaFleur said. “Same thing with Josh … he’s in a good spot right now, and I expect him (at practice) at some point.”

Josh Sweat’s OTAs Absence Sparked Trade Rumors

Perhaps the biggest issue for Sweat — and the reason for his absence — is that the Cardinals suck right now and going 3-14 in 2025 was too much for him to handle after winning a Super Bowl the previous year with the Eagles.

The Cardinals have shown zero signs of life this offseason as well, and seem headed toward a major rebuild under 1st-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

“Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ,” NFL reporter Kyle Odegard wrote on his official X account on May 19.

Sweat’s discontent in Arizona could also be tied to the fact that the man who brought him in, Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, was fired in January after going 15-36 in 3 seasons in Arizona.