Shocking Injury News for Disgruntled $76 Million Former Eagles Star

This is certainly a plot twist to kick off training camp.
Former Philadelphia Eagles star and Super Bowl champion edge rusher Josh Sweat was a surprise addition to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.
It’s the latest chapter in an offseason of discontent for Sweat, who left the Eagles in free agency for the Cardinals and a 4-year, $76.4 million contract following a bravura performance in Philadelphia’s 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.
There had been no indication Sweat was injured throughout the offseason, and trade rumors have been rampant since he decided not to show up for OTAs in May.
“A nice curveball to begin camp for the Cardinals as Josh Sweat and Paris Johnson Jr. headline a four-man PUP list,” Cardinals reporter Donnie Druin wrote on his official X account . “Players on PUP have ‘football related injuries’ and count towards the 90-man roster. They can come off but can’t go back on.”
Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur dismissed Sweat’s absence as “maintenance” over undisclosed knee issues.
“The Paris thing is really just maintenance stuff,” LaFleur said. “Same thing with Josh … he’s in a good spot right now, and I expect him (at practice) at some point.”
Josh Sweat’s OTAs Absence Sparked Trade Rumors
Perhaps the biggest issue for Sweat — and the reason for his absence — is that the Cardinals suck right now and going 3-14 in 2025 was too much for him to handle after winning a Super Bowl the previous year with the Eagles.
The Cardinals have shown zero signs of life this offseason as well, and seem headed toward a major rebuild under 1st-year head coach Mike LaFleur.
“Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ,” NFL reporter Kyle Odegard wrote on his official X account on May 19.
Sweat’s discontent in Arizona could also be tied to the fact that the man who brought him in, Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, was fired in January after going 15-36 in 3 seasons in Arizona.
“Interestingly, Odegard didn’t say Sweat is in a contract dispute with the Cardinals,” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton wrote on May 20. “He’s in the second year of his deal, but his pact has no guaranteed money beyond 2026. Coming off a career-high 12 sacks last season, the 29-year-old may want more financial security. Also, keep in mind that Sweat reunited with Jonathan Gannon, who took the Cardinals’ head-coaching job in 2023 after two years as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. Arizona fired him in January. Sweat’s issue with the Cardinals may go beyond his contract, though a pay raise could smooth things over with the premier pass-rusher.”
Josh Sweat Got Emotional Over Pro Bowl Snub
One thing that didn’t change from Sweat’s time in Philly to his time in Arizona was his ability to dominate NFL offensive tackles.
In 2025, Sweat had a career-high 12.0 sacks to go with 13 TFL, 17 QB hits, and 4 forced fumbles. Sweat thought those numbers should have made him a Pro Bowler or NFL All-Pro, but he ended up getting neither.
Sweat finding out he didn’t make the Pro Bowl proved to be a bit of a trigger.
“I’m upset because there’s only two individual things that you can get and it’s Pro Bowl and All-Pro,” Sweat told ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss after he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl. “And I got one taken away from me. I’m just flat out saying it was taken away from me — and it ain’t the first time … It’s like I don’t know what else I could have done at that point. I don’t know what else I could have done. Now, in previous years, maybe you could have said he didn’t have the popularity, maybe he didn’t get the fan vote. This year, I was second in fan voting for NFC. It’s like, what else did they want me to do?”
Shocking Injury News for Disgruntled $76 Million Former Eagles Star