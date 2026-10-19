Ex-Eagles 471-Yard Castoff Signs With Seahawks: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are going through their own internal chaos, but some of their former players are still landing on other teams.

Philly’s latest drama is that Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a calf injury. In a statement released by Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, and the Eagles, Hurts’ blood clot has moved to his lungs, and he’ll need to take blood thinners for now.

Amid the drama in Philly, former players are staying out of trouble and finding new lives on other teams. A former player who saw the Eagles firsthand this year has found a new home in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles See Former Player Head to the NFC West

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seattle Seahawks have added a player to their practice squad. Seattle is dipping into the ex-Eagles pool to find talent at tight end.

“Seahawks are signing TE Josiah Deguara to the practice squad, per source. The former third-round pick was last with Philadelphia.”

Deguara played in 78 career games, catching 53 passes for 471 yards and 3 touchdowns. He previously played for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Arizona Cardinals.

This season, he spent a short time with the Eagles to help with their depth issues at tight end. Eli Stowers is on IR, and Dallas Goedert has missed two weeks with his injury. Deguara played only one game for the Eagles, against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, and took 21 snaps on special teams.

Eagles Working Through Depth Concerns at Tight End

The Eagles currently have Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and E.J. Jenkins on the active roster at tight end. Zach Ertz played in every game from Week 3 against the Chicago Bears through Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Ertz was not elevated from the practice squad for that game.

Philly could be leaving their tight end room as it is for now. Rookie second-round pick Eli Stowers is on IR with a quad injury and may not return for the season.

The rest of the season will be interesting to watch, given everything that has happened. At tight end, Goedert and Mundt will remain the top two guys, despite Mundt’s struggles. Goedert has remained consistent for the Eagles throughout the season.

A lot can still happen for the Eagles over the next few days, especially on the roster. After the Hurts injury news, the team could see some moving pieces, and the tight ends will be part of that conversation.