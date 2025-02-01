Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Deal With Coaching Distraction Ahead of Super Bowl

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jalen Hurts
Getty
Jalen Hurts

The week of the biggest game of your entire lives, the most unwelcome thing that can come into a locker room is a distraction.

The Philadelphia Eagles got an unwanted but not unexpected distraction ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9 when first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore became the favorite to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on February 1.

The Saints won’t be allowed to contact Moore again until after the Super Bowl, which is convenient because the game is in New Orleans this year.

“The #Saints plan to meet again with #Eagles OC Kellen Moore after Super Bowl LIX, an indication he’s the top choice for new head coach, per The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on January 31. “This is the first time the two sides can speak… and Moore could just stick around, since the game is in New Orleans.”

Eagles Can’t Afford Distractions Right Now

Even though Moore and the Saints can’t talk until after the Super Bowl, the question has to be raised as to if Moore’s mind might be elsewhere as he tries to formulate a game plan to beat the Chiefs. This is also familiar territory for the Eagles, who are in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs for the second time in 3 seasons.

Philadelphia lost both of its offensive coordinators following the 2022 season with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen leaving to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon leaving to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs won that Super Bowl, 38-35, and following the loss a lot of the blame fell on Gannon’s shoulders after the Eagles’ defense gave up 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Afterward, the Cardinals self-reported a tampering violation that resulted in the teams exchanging third round picks in the 2023 NFL draft, with the Eagles moving up from the No. 94 overall pick to the No. 66 overall pick. The Cardinals also received the Eagles’ fifth round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes reported the Eagles were “furious” with Gannon after discovering that he’d been communicating with the Cardinals in violation of NFL rules.

“Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort made an impermissible call to Gannon in the lead-up to the Super Bowl — a call that eventually led to tampering charges,” ESPN’s Tim McManus and Josh Weinfluss wrote in December 2023. “Gannon did not tell the Eagles about it or his intention to interview with Arizona, according to a league source, a lack of transparency that disappointed the Eagles in large part because it hurt their chance to retain preferred replacement Vic Fangio.”

The Eagles eventually hired Fangio as defensive coordinator one year later and he’s been the driving force behind the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

On the flip side, Steichen and Gannon have been pretty awful as head coaches so far. Through 2 seasons, Steichen is 17-17 and Gannon is 12-22 and neither team has made the playoffs.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Khari Blasingame's headshot K. Blasingame
Ian Book's headshot I. Book
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
James Bradberry's headshot J. Bradberry
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Nick Gates's headshot N. Gates
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
Charles Harris's headshot C. Harris
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nicholas Morrow's headshot N. Morrow
Lew Nichols's headshot L. Nichols
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Eagles Deal With Coaching Distraction Ahead of Super Bowl

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x