Eagles Make Kenny Moore Announcement After Embarrassing Bears Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ Monday Night Football blowout loss to the Chicago Bears might have the team thinking about its next move.

Many critics pointed to the Eagles’ safety position in the 27-7 Week 3 loss to the Bears. Andrew Mukuba had some rough moments, including missed tackles and poor coverage. Marcus Epps struggled so much on the first drive that, for the rest of the game, he rotated in with Michael Carter II.

Still, it feels like the Eagles will likely do more with the safety position over the next week after that performance. They already signed Kenny Moore to the practice squad days before the game against the Bears. Moore isn’t staying there anymore.

Philadelphia Eagles Make a Move Regarding Kenny Moore

Less than 24 hours after dropping a 20-point loss to the Bears, the Eagles are calling on Moore to help. The Eagles announced that they signed him to the active roster.

Since Moore’s signing, expectations have been that he would play safety and nickel for the Eagles. He could either replace Mukuba or Epps in the starting lineup.

Moore is entering his 10th season after nine years with the Colts and one Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. In 132 games, he has racked up 649 tackles, 68 pass deflections, 39 tackles for loss, 21 interceptions, 20 quarterback hits, 11.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 pick-sixes, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 fumble returned for a touchdown.

Kenny Moore Helping Eagles at Their Time of Need

This will only help the Eagles in the secondary. That unit struggled against a Bears passing attack that featured third-string quarterback Case Keenum, who hadn’t started in three years.

Philly’s defense has struggled consistently over the first few weeks of the season. Despite allowing under 300 yards in each of the first two games, all three contests have featured bad missed tackles and penalties.

Things look like they are about to change, as the Eagles are looking to make some lineup moves over the next few days. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had a rough night and wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

While the offense has its struggles, the defense is expected to be elite, so this is not a good look. Fangio knows he has to fix that secondary right away.

There was progress in Philly with the pass rush when Jonathan Greenard played. To Keenum’s credit, he got the ball out faster than the Eagles’ defense could get to him.

The Eagles need to adjust quickly in a short week. They have to face the 1-2 Los Angeles Rams, who are ready to get things back on track themselves. Moore could be playing a massive role in that game.