Kenny Moore’s Contract Details With Eagles Revealed

After the addition of the star tight end Zach Ertz, the Philadelphia Eagles made plenty of noise by bringing on the veteran defensive back, Kenny Moore.

Similar to the Ertz move, the Eagles added Moore to the practice squad, according to reports.

While Ertz is expected to be elevated for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football to fill in for the injured Dallas Goedert, the status of Moore for that game is unclear.

Kenny Moore’s Contract Details Revealed

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Moore is signing a one-year deal, which will be worth $3 million for the 2026 NFL season.

It’s not major money, but it’s notable enough to believe that Moore isn’t simply a replacement on the practice squad for Robert Longerbeam, who was scooped up by the Atlanta Falcons off the Eagles’ practice squad on Tuesday, September 22.

The Options For Kenny Moore

The Eagles are all set at cornerback. Quinyon Mitchell and Riq Woolen have been as good as advertised and have remained healthy through two weeks.

Cooper DeJean is the All-Pro nickel, but the Eagles have been trying to tap into his versatility. They might have to make some changes in the secondary as the safety duo of Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba has not lived up to expectations.

Moore has limited experience at safety, so it’s hard to believe he’ll be snatching jobs there. However, Vic Fangio could get creative and look to utilize the former Pro Bowler as the slot corner, while moving DeJean back.

Kenny Moore’s NFL Career

For nine years, Moore played with the Indianapolis Colts.

He started 111 out of 132 games. Moore averaged 84 tackles, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions per season.

His lone Pro Bowl season happened in 2021. At the time, Moore racked up 102 tackles, four interceptions, and 13 pass deflections.

Last season, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Colts. He produced 55 tackles, six pass deflections, and seven interceptions.