Eagles’ Super Bowl Champion QB May Be Trade Candidate: ‘Howie Loves Draft Picks’

Is backup quarterback Kenny Pickett headed elsewhere this offseason?

In March of 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired Pickett and a 2024 fourth-rounder from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a third-rounder and two 2025 seventh-round picks. This move came after the Steelers signed veteran QB Russell Wilson, leading to Pickett’s request for a trade to seek better opportunities.

Now, after a year with Philadelphia, he’s got a Super Bowl ring. But after the emergence of Tanner McKee, who delivered a strong performance in a Week 18 start against the New York Giants, the Eagles’ quarterback depth chart has become more competitive.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank thinks Pickett is a goner as a result.

“Pickett is only 26, 15-10 as a starting quarterback and just two years removed from being a 1st-round pick and I’m going to guess that there’s a team out there that either plans to draft a quarterback and would like a smart veteran to begin the 2025 season as the starter while mentoring the young guy or already has an underachieving quarterback on the roster and wants a veteran to compete in training camp,” Frank noted, before further explaining why he thinks moving on from Pickett is a likelihood for Philly:

“If you’re Howie Roseman, you’re sitting there with two capable backup quarterbacks who have some value, and you don’t need two. So I’m thinking the Eagles trade Pickett for a mid-round pick, move forward with McKee as No. 2 and Howie has himself another pick, which would be more useful than having two backup QBs. Howie loves draft picks. I think he turns Pickett into one.”

Will Philadelphia Eagles Trade QB Kenny Pickett?

Frank’s colleague at NBC Sports, Dave Zangaro doesn’t agree, though, and thinks Pickett might be sporting Kelly green a bit longer.

“This is a tough one,” Zangaro wrote. “I absolutely think the Eagles should be open to trading Pickett before the start of the season but I don’t have a lot of confidence that they’ll do it. They traded for Pickett before the 2024 season for a reason and he didn’t do anything to hurt their confidence in him.”

His experience in and leading up to Super Bowl 59, albeit brief, provided him with valuable postseason exposure. Other teams may value that. The Eagles may value him, too.

“Could the Eagles be opportunistic and trade Pickett after an injury somewhere in the league? Sure,” Zangaro added. “But, for now, I think Pickett will be around to start the 2025 season. The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl season and they’ll want the most important position on the field to be loaded.”

A Closer Look at the Stats & Numbers

Pickett saw limited action during the 2024 regular season. He appeared in five games, starting one, and completed 25 of 42 pass attempts for 291 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, resulting in a passer rating of 86.5.

His most significant playing time occurred in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, where he replaced an injured Jalen Hurts and completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, a TD and an interception.

Trading Pickett could offer the Eagles several advantages. Financially, it would free up $2.6 million in cap space, providing a tad more flexibility for other roster needs. From a strategic standpoint, it would allow McKee to step into the backup quarterback role, rewarding his promising development. Additionally, the Eagles could acquire a mid-round draft pick in return, bolstering their draft capital for future team-building efforts.

It’ll be interesting to see how Roseman and company approached the offseason with the position group as strong as it’s been in recent memory.