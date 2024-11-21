Eagles Predicted Landing Spot for Former $141 Million Defensive POY

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a problem when the offseason rolls around — a problem in the form of an exodus of edge rushers in free agents Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat.

That means the Eagles need to stay aware of what’s out there in terms of their possible replacements. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the answer might come in the form of current Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.

“At this point in his career, Mack will likely look to land with a contender and chase that elusive Super Bowl ring,” Knox wrote. “The Eagles could be a strong landing spot, as they’re set to potentially lose both Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham in 2025 free agency. Philly made a move for Bryce Huff in 2024 free agency, though that hasn’t paid the desired dividends.”

Mack, even at 33 years old, would bring the kind of gravitas the Eagles want on their roster and is in the final season of a 6-year, $141 million contract extension he signed with the Chicago Bears in 2018.

Mack Seems Destined to Make Pro Football HOF

Now in his 11th season, Mack seems like a surefire Pro Football Hall of Famer who has done everything an NFL player can do — except for win a Super Bowl.

If he continues to play, that would likely be motivating factor.

After being named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 at the University of Buffalo, Mack was taken No. 5 overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL draft and spent his first 4 seasons there before forcing a trade to the Bears in 2018 and becoming the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Mack played 4 seasons in Chicago before he was traded to the Chargers before the 2022 season and had one of the best years of his career in 2023, starting all 17 games and finishing with a career high 17.0 sacks.

Mack is a 5-time NFL All-Pro and an 8-time Pro Bowler. He was also named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team and his 106.0 career sacks have him at No. 46 on the NFL’s list for the Top 50 in career sacks. After the 2024 season, he’ll also have accumulated $169.5 million in career earnings.

Where Mack has fallen woefully short is the postseason. He is 0-4 in 4 career postseason games and has never advanced past the Wild Card Round.

He’s been his usual, productive self in 2024, with 4.5 sacks in 9 games.

Eagles in Greatest Era in Franchise History

The Eagles have done everything they can to become one of the NFL’s elite teams over the last decade — they’re on track to make the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight seasons, which includes a Super Bowl win following the 2017 season and another Super Bowl appearance following the 2022 season.

Currently on a 6-game winning streak and in first place in the NFC East Division with an 8-2 record, the Eagles are very, very good at getting to the other team’s quarterback and their 28 team sacks through the first 10 games has them tied for ninth in the NFL.