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Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Posts Reaction To Eagles’ Big Win vs Titans

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Fanatics Fest NYC 2026
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Jalen Brunson speaks onstage during "Nightcap" Podcast at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The recent NBA Champion Jalen Brunson might be a legend in New York City, but his NFL fandom remains with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the Eagles took down the Tennessee Titans in thrilling fashion in Week 2, Brunson took to social media with a straightforward reaction.

The star guard posted three Eagle emojis to celebrate the shockingly close win.

Just recently, Brunson made it clear that he wouldn’t be turning against the Eagles, despite his success playing for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson's 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic & Dinner
GettyRYE, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: Jalen Brunson speaks at his 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic & Dinner at Westchester Country Club on August 10, 2026 in Rye, New York. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

At Fanatics Fan Fest back in July, Brunson was asked to sign a New York Giants helmet. He declined at first, but ended up settling for signing it while also writing “Go Birds” on it, to avoid going against his “Eagles religion.”

Eagles Start The Season Unbeaten

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Eagles fired up Week 1 with a tight victory over the Washington Commanders at home.

When they hit the road to Nashville on Sunday, the Eagles were favored to take down the Titans with ease. But in the NFL on any given Sunday, nothing is guaranteed to be easy.

The Eagles defeated Tennessee, but it was far from a blowout. With under two minutes left on the clock, the Eagles trailed. Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia’s offense put together a spectacular final drive to move down the field and take the lead right back.

The Titans didn’t have enough time to respond to the four-point deficit. The Titans took on a four-point loss against the Eagles. Now, Philadelphia is 2-0 to begin the season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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