Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Posts Reaction To Eagles’ Big Win vs Titans

The recent NBA Champion Jalen Brunson might be a legend in New York City, but his NFL fandom remains with the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the Eagles took down the Tennessee Titans in thrilling fashion in Week 2, Brunson took to social media with a straightforward reaction.

The star guard posted three Eagle emojis to celebrate the shockingly close win.

Just recently, Brunson made it clear that he wouldn’t be turning against the Eagles, despite his success playing for the Knicks.

At Fanatics Fan Fest back in July, Brunson was asked to sign a New York Giants helmet. He declined at first, but ended up settling for signing it while also writing “Go Birds” on it, to avoid going against his “Eagles religion.”

Eagles Start The Season Unbeaten

The Eagles fired up Week 1 with a tight victory over the Washington Commanders at home.

When they hit the road to Nashville on Sunday, the Eagles were favored to take down the Titans with ease. But in the NFL on any given Sunday, nothing is guaranteed to be easy.

The Eagles defeated Tennessee, but it was far from a blowout. With under two minutes left on the clock, the Eagles trailed. Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia’s offense put together a spectacular final drive to move down the field and take the lead right back.

The Titans didn’t have enough time to respond to the four-point deficit. The Titans took on a four-point loss against the Eagles. Now, Philadelphia is 2-0 to begin the season.