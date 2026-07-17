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Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Makes Loyalty To Philadelphia Eagles Clear

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TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks speaks to the media at Knicks Training Facility on September 23, 2025 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Months after winning the NBA Finals, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made it clear that nothing has changed regarding his Philadelphia Eagles fandom.

He might be a professional basketball player in New York City who is beloved, but that doesn’t mean his loyalty isn’t with the Eagles when it comes to the NFL.

Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Makes Loyalty To Philadelphia Eagles Clear

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

At an event this week, Brunson was asked to sign a New York Giants helmet.

At first, he refused.

“I am not signing that,” Brunson told the fans. “That’s against my religion. You’re going to make me sign a Giants helmet?”

When Brunson realized it was something he would have to do, he asked if he could at least write, “Go Birds” on it to make his loyalty to the Eagles clear.

“I can write Go Birds on it? I’m going to write Go Birds on it.”

The Knicks’ star did as he said, while refusing the fan’s attempt to convert Brunson into a Giants fan, after stamping his legendary status in New York this past season.

Jalen Brunson’s NBA History

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old grew up in New Jersey.

When he reached college, Brunson moved to Pennsylvania to attend Villanova. He worked his way into becoming a second-round pick. Brunson was taken 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

He spent four seasons with the Mavs, working his way into becoming a key player alongside Luka Doncic. However, Brunson received an intriguing offer to join the New York Knicks. He instantly reached star status in New York.

This past season, Brunson appeared in 74 games for the Knicks. He averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 36.9% from three.

Brunson led the Knicks to the NBA Finals, and he won his first NBA Championship. He was named the Finals MVP.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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