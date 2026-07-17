Months after winning the NBA Finals, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made it clear that nothing has changed regarding his Philadelphia Eagles fandom.

He might be a professional basketball player in New York City who is beloved, but that doesn’t mean his loyalty isn’t with the Eagles when it comes to the NFL.

Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Makes Loyalty To Philadelphia Eagles Clear

At an event this week, Brunson was asked to sign a New York Giants helmet.

At first, he refused.

“I am not signing that,” Brunson told the fans. “That’s against my religion. You’re going to make me sign a Giants helmet?”

When Brunson realized it was something he would have to do, he asked if he could at least write, “Go Birds” on it to make his loyalty to the Eagles clear.

“I can write Go Birds on it? I’m going to write Go Birds on it.”

The Knicks’ star did as he said, while refusing the fan’s attempt to convert Brunson into a Giants fan, after stamping his legendary status in New York this past season.

Jalen Brunson’s NBA History

The 29-year-old grew up in New Jersey.

When he reached college, Brunson moved to Pennsylvania to attend Villanova. He worked his way into becoming a second-round pick. Brunson was taken 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

He spent four seasons with the Mavs, working his way into becoming a key player alongside Luka Doncic. However, Brunson received an intriguing offer to join the New York Knicks. He instantly reached star status in New York.

This past season, Brunson appeared in 74 games for the Knicks. He averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 36.9% from three.

Brunson led the Knicks to the NBA Finals, and he won his first NBA Championship. He was named the Finals MVP.