Kylie Kelce Makes Shocking Michelle Obama Announcement

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, is making big waves with her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce.”

The show, which debuted in early December 2024, sees Kylie sharing “her personal story beyond being just a ‘football wife,’ setting the record straight on gossip and speaking her truths on topics like modern parenting, social media trends, women in sports and more.”

That “more” apparently includes featuring a surprising guest on this week’s show.

Kylie Kelce Drops Michelle Obama Bombshell

On Wednesday, March 19, the social media account for Kylie’s podcast announced that this week’s guest is Michelle Obama, who was in the White House from 2009 to 2017 when her husband, Barack Obama, was serving as president. The episode will drop on Thursday, March 20.

In the teaser clip, Michelle talks about her love for, of all things, bedtime. “Bedtime is the best time of the day,” she says. “My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He doesn’t understand the idea of getting into some good sheets and it is cool.”

She adds, “If we have got people in the house, I’m game. I’m there, I’m talking. You know, the minute we finish up, I’m trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down.”

Michelle Obama also opens up about raising her two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

“The girls, they were good sleepers. Bath time, seven-o-clock, bedtime 7:30 and then I had at least a couple of hours where nobody was asking me for anything,” she says “Maybe that’s where I got the early bedtime from.”

She also said that her favorite bedtime is “anytime after dinner,” and Kylie agreed, saying, “That’s lovely.”

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married for 32 years but have been hit with rumors about the health of their marriage after Barack was seen out without Michelle over the past few months. Barack didn’t have Michelle at his side during Jimmy Carter’s state funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, and he was also alone for a recent NBA game in Los Angeles between the Clippers and the Detroit Pistons. Instead of going with his wife, he sat with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder, at the game.

About Kylie Kelce’s Podcast

Each episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast features her “sitting down for revealing conversations with special guests across pop culture, sports and entertainment,” according to the show’s description.

Speaking with the New York Times about the show when it first launched, Kylie said the show’s success was perhaps because of the “promise that you’re not going to get lied to.”

She added, “I couldn’t care less about the charts. I’m focused on putting out content that people like to consume. If that puts us there (in top spot) for a week, cool. If it puts us there for longer than that, cool. But I also don’t need to feed any conflict that’s created by it.”

Also in the New York Times interview, Kylie revealed that her political views “aggressively lean” to the left.