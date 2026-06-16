An NFL insider created some smoke surrounding the idea of Lamar Jackson potentially joining the Philadelphia Eagles to replace Jalen Hurts.

Not even 48 hours later, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay makes a prediction that would immediately shut all of that talk down.

Kicking around ideas regarding the next blockbuster extensions in the NFL, Kay added Lamar Jackson to the list.

Lamar Jackson Contract Prediction Shuts Down Far-Fetched Eagles Talk

Years after Jackson agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract, Kay predicts another four-year extension could be on its way.

The cost? $266 million.

“Given Jackson’s contributions, impact, age and the rapidly rising salary cap, it’s likely his next contract will reset the market for star quarterbacks,” Kay explained. “Expect the two sides to hammer out a deal in the $65 million to $70 million per year range.”

Forget About The Eagles

“Call me crazy, but if the Eagles are still looking to upgrade at QB after this season, I could see Howie Roseman inserting himself into this Lamar situation in a big deal,” NFL Insider Jason La Canfora of Sports Illustrated wrote.

“If Jackson isn’t extended by Week 1 they will be hanging a huge, ‘Call Us About Our Quarterback After The Season’ sign on the front of their franchise.”

The Ravens haven’t guaranteed they will extend Jackson at this point in the 2026 offseason. As Kay noted, the Ravens played hardball with Jackson the last time around. At this point, the two sides haven’t even reached camp.

The idea of the Eagles calling Baltimore for Jackson seems crazy because it probably is. You’ll have a hard time finding somebody who believes the Ravens won’t take care of Jackson before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

The Eagles Aren’t Desperate

There is and has always been plenty of talk about Jalen Hurts’ future in Philadelphia.

He had pressure before the 2022 run, which featured an MVP campaign and a Super Bowl appearance.

Although the quarterback became a two-time NFC Champion, one-time Super Bowl winner, and an MVP on football’s biggest stage after 2024, Hurts still doesn’t have the same support as some of the league’s top quarterbacks.

Still, the Eagles aren’t desperate. Even if Howie Roseman was side-eyeing Lamar Jackson, taking the dynamic quarterback off the league’s trade block doesn’t put the Eagles in a position where they have to make a hard pivot for another passer.

There may be quarterbacks who are better out there, but Jalen Hurts has proven he can get the job done. At the end of the day, that’s what matters.